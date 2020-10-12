The Parramatta Eels have confirmed 11 player departures from their NRL and Development squads.

David Gower, Peni Terepo, Kane Evans, Jai Field, Stefano Utiokamanu, Andrew Davey, Rhys Davies, Jaeman Salmon, Brad Takairangi, Watson Heleta and Kyle Schneider all haven’t been offered new contracts for 2021.

Watch the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership Finals on a Kayo 14 day free trial with every game before the Grand Final Live & On-Demand. Or, Telstra customers get $10 off Kayo per month for 12 months. Stream instantly!

ADVERTISEMENT

Gower will remain at the Eels in their Education and Wellbeing team.

Eels General Manager of Football Mark O’Neill thanked the players for their contributions to the club.

“All players within the bubble have had to follow the Strict NRL protocols to ensure the game continued this year,” O’Neill told the club website.

“Irrespective of whether the players were selected in the 17 each week, they have all contributed to our success.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are most grateful for the sacrifices our players have made and would like to offer our sincere thanks to each and every member of our squad,” he said.