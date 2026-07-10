The Parramatta Eels have confirmed their interest in a potential Jarome Luai “layover” deal, with coach Jason Ryles admitting the Tigers star is a player worth considering for the 2027 season.

Luai's future was thrown into uncertainty on Thursday when Wests Tigers informed the five-eighth he was free to explore his options for next year, despite having another season remaining on his contract.

The move comes ahead of Luai's switch to the PNG Chiefs in 2028, opening the door for a one-year stint elsewhere, and Parramatta have emerged as the frontrunner for his services.

The Eels' potential move would mirror their short-term signing of Storm playmaker Jonah Pezet this season, with the club looking to add an experienced halves option while continuing to develop their next generation.

While rival coaches such as Trent Robinson were quick to dismiss any chance of their club pursuing the four-time premiership winner, Ryles acknowledged Luai's standing in the game.

“He is an elite talent,” Ryles told The Daily Telegraph.

“We are always looking at elite talent to bring to our club. That news is all really fresh.

“I don't know too much about it. It's something that is worth a conversation. We will see where it goes.

Loading matchup…

“He is a four-time premiership player. That speaks for itself. He is a quality player. His standing in the game is where it is because of his performances in the field.”

Luai's potential arrival would also reunite him with Mitchell Moses, with the pair boasting a perfect record from their three State of Origin appearances together for NSW.

However, Parramatta's interest in Luai has already had ramifications for another playmaker, with Ronald Volkman's contract extension talks collapsing.

Volkman, who is off contract at the end of the season, had moved ahead of Pezet in Ryles' preferred halves combination alongside Moses and has featured regularly for the Eels throughout the year.

The 24-year-old was handed an NRL lifeline by Parramatta in 2025 after failing to find a club following a shoulder injury that complicated his contract negotiations and left him sidelined for 2024.

Volkman has played 11 games this season and scored four tries, remaining hopeful of securing another NRL opportunity despite interest from Super League clubs.

A Luai deal would allow Parramatta to add proven experience while giving young halves Lincoln Fletcher and Lorenzo Talataina more time to develop before taking on regular first-grade roles.

However, repeating their tactic from this year could impact their long-term success, as questions have been raised surrounding whether a one-year 'expensive' contract is 'worth it'.

With negotiations now progressing, a deal for Luai could be confirmed as early as next week.