Parramatta Eels star Mitchell Moses has been ruled out of the blue and gold's clash against the Sydney Roosters on Saturday evening with a corked thigh.

The injury is minor, but the Eels will be thankful to have a bye straight after their game against the Roosters, with Jason Ryles confirming on Friday that Moses would be good to go after that.

He also confirmed Jonah Pezet will play in his place.

“He will miss out this week but will be good to go after the bye. Jonah (Pezet) will play," Ryles said on Friday.

Pezet played last week in his return to first-grade with Moses out after time injured and then in reserve grade, but was dropped when teams were named on Tuesday, with Ryles preferring Ronald Volkman to partner Mitchell Moses for the Round 19 clash.

Moses is critical to Parramatta's chances in any game, but he will not be the only one missing across the two teams on Saturday evening.

The Roosters have also confirmed there will be no James Tedesco, who is concussed, or other spine players Sam Walker and Reece Robson who will not back up from Origin 3.

“Teddy won't be playing after the other night, so he'll be out,” Robinson said.

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“It's never great (seeing him go down). We live so much of our professional life, which then becomes a friendship, and to watch that happen is never great.

“I've been pretty clear about naming the guys in the order that I want to play them there. If you're not sure, you have to name them before Origin, so there'll be some of those guys that won't play.

“That decision (to rest Walker) was made before the game, so I'm going to stick with that and allow that time to recover. There's a need to recover these guys at different stages to make sure they're back ready to go.”

Walker and Robson were originally named among the reserves, so there is no need for late changes, with the Roosters likely to play Hugo Savala a five-eighth, Daly Cherry-Evans at halfback and Connor Watson at hooker, with back-up number nine Benaiah Ioelu to see more minutes.