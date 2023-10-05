The Papua New Guinea Kumuls have announced a 21-man squad for the upcoming Pacific Championships that will take on the Cook Islands and Fiji.

Kumuls squad is headlined by Dragons forward Jack De Belin, who is set to make his international debut for Papua New Guinea and is a former NSW Blues Origin representative - appearing in three games for the state in the 2018 State of Origin series.

De Belin will join Rabbitohs winger Alex Johnston, Dragons back rower Dan Russell, Melbourne Storm centre Justin Olam, and North Queensland Cowboys duo Robert Derby and Zac Laybutt in the squad as the only NRL representatives.

Other familiar names in the squad include former Sydney Roosters playmaker Lachlan Lam, who become one of the best halfbacks in the Super League and hooker Edwin Ipape. The duo have both been named in the Super League team of the year.

The team will be coached by former Gold Coast Titans head coach Justin Holbrook in what will be his first time coaching the national side.

2023 PNG Kumuls Pacific Championship Squad

Alex Johnston (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Benji Kot (PNG Hunters)

Dan Russell (St. George Illawarra Dragons)

Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards)

Epel Kapinias (PNG Hunters)

Jack de Belin (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Jacob Alick (Gold Coast Titans)

Judah Rimbu (PNG Hunters)

Junior Rop (PNG Hunters)

Justin Olam (Melbourne Storm)

Kyle Laybutt (Townsville Blackhawks)

Lachlan Lam (Leigh Leopards)

Liam Horne (Castleford Tigers)

Nene Macdonald (Leeds Rhinos)

Nixon Putt (Castleford Tigers)

Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos)

Robert Derby (North Queensland Cowboys)

Rodrick Tai (PNG Hunters)

Valentine Richard (Central Qld Capras)

Wellington Albert (London Broncos)

Zac Laybutt (North Queensland Cowboys).