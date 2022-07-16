Parramatta Eels second rower Isaiah Papali'i has spoken out on his future, but ultimately said very little after speculation surfaced during the week that he was having second thoughts over his move to the Wests Tigers in 2023.

Papali'i is one of the big-name signings for 2023, with the second rower to make the switch from Parramatta to the joint venture, where he will ultimately replace Luciano Leilua, who has linked up with the North Queensland Cowboys and now shifted to Townsville on an immediate move for the remainder of 2022.

The current Eel joined Parramatta last year on a cut-price deal following being let go by the New Zealand Warriors, but turned himself into one of the competition's best forwards with a miraculous breakout season.

His move to the Tigers came with plenty of money on the table, with the Eels unable to match what the joint venture had available with the blue and gold dealing with a contract crunch.

It was reported during the week that Papali'i was having second thoughts thanks to the axing of Michael Maguire.

The club have now appointed Tim Sheens for the next two years as head coach, before Benji Marshall takes over until the end of 2027, however, Papali'i refused to speculate on his future, only stating after last night's win over the New Zealand Warriors that he wanted to focus on his football.

"That's not my focus at the moment," he said.

"I want to make sure I put my best foot forward in this season that I have here by playing week to week and worrying about my job.

"Whatever happens, happens."

The comments will do nothing to address the concerns of Tigers fans, who have seen similar movies play out over the years, although not ones as secure as this with the player already having signed.

It was suggested Papali'i never asked for a release from his Tigers' deal, which commences in November ahead of the 2023 season.

The second rower did mention however that having Sheens and Marshall as the next head coaches was "great".

"That's great for the club," Papali'i said.

"Obviously everyone was wondering who the coach would be so knowing what their plan is going forward is good for the club. I'm happy for them."

Papali'i had another enormous game for the Tigers on Friday, scoring a try and running for 110 metres to go with 36 tackles in the 80-minute performance.

His contract with the Tigers, rumoured to be worth around $600,000 per year, will run during 2023, 2024 and 2025.