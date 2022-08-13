Star Wests Tigers' recruit Isaiah Papali'i has reportedly confirmed he will make the switch to Concord in 2023.

Speculation has risen in recent weeks over the contract status of Papali'i, who has signed a long-term deal to leave the Parramatta Eels at the end of 2022.

While it has been widely reported that the Eels don't have the salary cap space to retain Papali'i even if they were able to under NRL contract rules, and that the star forward would have needed a release from the Tigers to pursue an opportunity anywhere else, the sacking of Michael Maguire reportedly left him with cold feet over the move.

Papali'i didn't help those rumours during the week when he made no commitment to the three-year deal he signed with the Tigers when speaking to 9 News.

“Obviously people ask me about it, just on the street or even family and friends are hitting me up,” Papali’i said.

“That’s for my manager to look after. Even if I don’t stay here or I do go next year, I want to make sure this year has no regrets.”

According to The Sydney Morning Herald however, Papali'i and his management have now given a guarantee that he will front up for pre-season training at Concord after the Rugby League World Cup, where he will play for New Zealand.

The Tigers have reportedly always maintained that they would not be allowing Papali'i to abandon the contract he signed, particularly after watching Luciano Leilua walk out the door to the North Queensland Cowboys.

Papali'i will serve as his replacement and a forward pack leader for the joint venture next year alongside Joe Ofahengaue, who has been in superb form this year, and arriving dummy half Apisai Koroisau.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, coach Tim Sheens said that he was simply looking forward to coaching the gun forward next year.

“The only thing I will say is I’m looking forward to coaching him,” Sheens told the publication on Friday.

The Tigers are still looking to round out their forward pack next year and bring more experience in to help the next generation flourish, with the likes of Stefano Utoikamanu, Fonua Pole, Justin Matamua, Austin Dias and Brendan Tumeth to compete for minutes next year.