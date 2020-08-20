Panthers youngster Charlie Staines is set to test the waters of the open market despite the ladder leaders keen to extend the contract of the fullback, reports The Sydney Morning Herald.

It is understood that Staines’ management are looking to hold out negotiations with Penrith in favour of opening opportunities with rival clubs as the Bulldogs and Tigers remain interested in the rookie.

With the Bulldogs potentially offloading Dallin Watene-Zelezniak by the end of the season, their attention has turned to Staines, who may struggle to find minutes at the Panthers behind Dylan Edwards and Caleb Aekins.

The Panthers have delayed talks with Staines as they allow the 19-year-old to discuss his future with rival clubs before Penrith finalise their roster for 2020.

Staines is set to be chasing a contract worth $300,000-per-season, a figure that rival clubs will be able to offer in outbidding Penrith.