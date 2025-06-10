Round 14 of the NRL season delivered a balanced mix of powerhouse metres, elite playmaking, and relentless defensive commitment, with this week's winder index featuring all of that and more.

At fullback, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad was once again rock-solid for the Warriors, grinding through 237 metres from 20 hit-ups, adding a line break, 2 try saves, and 9 tackles in a typically tireless effort.

On the wing, Thomas Jenkins was unstoppable for the Panthers — crossing for a hat-trick, breaking 10 tackles, and smashing through 254 metres with 105 coming post-contact. Fellow winger Jamayne Isaako was equally dangerous with 2 tries, 177 metres, and 5 tackle busts for the Dolphins.

In the centres, Tolutau Koula turned heads with a monster 298 metres off 24 carries — the highest of the round — adding a try, 7 tackle busts, and a line break assist in a dominant outing. Herbie Farnworth was back again with a two-try performance, 190 metres, and 18 tackles — maintaining his place as one of the form centres of the competition.

The halves combo was full of attacking firepower. Chanel Harris-Tavita starred for the Warriors with 2 tries, 2 try assists, and 157 running metres in a strong all-round display, while Jahrome Hughes turned it on for the Storm — scoring twice, breaking 5 tackles, setting up two more, and crafting 3 line breaks in a 20-tackle performance that showcased his all-around game.

Up front, Keaon Koloamatangi continued his elite run with 203 metres, 50 tackles, and a try in a complete showing for Souths. Terrell May was again immense for the Tigers, laying down 171 metres, 54 tackles, and 2 offloads through the middle. At hooker, Harry Grant linked it all together with 2 try assists, 2 line break assists, and 39 tackles in a crisp performance behind the ruck.

In the second row, Haumole Olakau'atu was a handful with 176 metres, 6 tackle breaks, and a try for the Sea Eagles, while Hudson Young hit 202 metres and played a key linking role with a try assist, line break assist, and 34 tackles. At lock, Patrick Carrigan was back to his best — laying on 135 metres, 3 offloads, 22 tackles, and 2 key attacking involvements.

From the bench, Harry Hayes made a huge impact for the Bulldogs with a try, 215 metres, and 38 tackles in a breakout performance. Connelly Lemuelu added two tries, 145 metres, and a try assist for the Dolphins in a dynamic cameo, while Toafofoa Sipley crashed through for a try and 136 metres off the bench for Manly. Rounding out the interchange, Simi Sasagi was a game-breaker for Canberra — producing 186 metres, 2 line breaks, and a try to help swing momentum for his side.

Overall, Round 14s Team of the Week was stacked with big-minute performers, strike threats, and tireless defenders — but it was Jenkins, Koula, and Hughes who lit up the round with standout efforts across the board.

Team of the week Selections:

FB: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (Warriors) - 20 Hit ups, 237 Metres Gained, 81 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 4 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 9 Tackles, 2 Try Saves

WI: Thomas Jenkins (Panthers) - 3 Tries, 22 Hit ups, 254 Metres Gained, 105 Post Contact Metres, 10 Tackle Breaks, 4 Line Breaks, 7 Tackles

CE: Tolutau Koula (Sea Eagles) - 1 Try, 24 Hit ups, 298 Metres Gained, 108 Post Contact Metres, 7 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Tackle

CE: Herbie Farnworth (Dolphins) - 2 Tries, 18 Hit ups, 190 Metres Gained, 57 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 4 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 18 Tackles

WI: Jamayne Isaako (Dolphins) - 2 Tries, 16 Hit ups, 177 Metres Gained, 48 Post Contact Metres, 5 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 5 Tackles

FE: Chanel Harris-Tavita (Warriors) - 2 Tries, 8 Hit ups, 157 Metres Gained, 31 Post Contact Metres, 1 Tackle Break, 1 Line Break, 2 Try Assists, 21 Tackles

HB: Jahrome Hughes (Storm) - 2 Tries, 13 Hit ups, 84 Metres Gained, 26 Post Contact Metres, 5 Tackle Breaks, 3 Line Breaks, 1 Line Break Assist, 2 Try Assists, 20 Tackles

PR: Keaon Koloamatangi (Rabbitohs) - 1 Try, 21 Hit ups, 203 Metres Gained, 74 Post Contact Metres, 4 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 50 Tackles

HK: Harry Grant (Storm) - 6 Hit ups, 53 Metres Gained, 13 Post Contact Metres, 1 Tackle Break, 2 Line Break Assists, 2 Try Assists, 39 Tackles

PR: Terrell May (Wests Tigers) - 18 Hit ups, 171 Metres Gained, 61 Post Contact Metres, 2 Offloads, 2 Tackle Breaks, 54 Tackles

SR: Haumole Olakau'atu (Sea Eagles) - 1 Try, 18 Hit ups, 176 Metres Gained, 96 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 6 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 36 Tackles

SR: Hudson Young (Raiders) - 23 Hit ups, 202 Metres Gained, 57 Post Contact Metres, 4 Offloads, 1 Tackle Break, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Try Assist, 34 Tackles

LK: Patrick Carrigan (Broncos) - 16 Hit ups, 135 Metres Gained, 47 Post Contact Metres, 3 Offloads, 3 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Try Assist, 22 Tackles

INT: Harry Hayes (Bulldogs) - 1 Try, 23 Hit ups, 215 Metres Gained, 87 Post Contact Metres, 2 Tackle Breaks, 38 Tackles

INT: Connelly Lemuelu (Dolphins) - 2 Tries, 14 Hit ups, 145 Metres Gained, 43 Post Contact Metres, 2 Line Breaks, 1 Try Assist, 15 Tackle

INT: Toafofoa Sipley (Sea Eagles) - 1 Try, 16 Hit ups, 136 Metres Gained, 55 Post Contact Metres, 3 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 15 Tackles

INT: Simi Sasagi (Raiders) - 1 Try, 16 Hit ups, 186 Metres Gained, 51 Post Contact Metres, 2 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 1 Line Break Assist, 13 Tackles

Defensive player of the week: Mitch Kenny (Panthers) - 58 Tackles, 1 Missed Tackles, 0 Ineffective Tackles at 98.3% Tackle Efficiency

Young gun: Ethan Strange (Raiders) - 2 Tries, 7 Hit ups, 88 Metres Gained, 36 Post Contact Metres, 9 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 24 Tackles

Multiple team of the week selections

6 - Payne Haas, Terrell May

5 - Herbie Farnworth, Hudson Young, Haumole Olakau'atu

4 - James Tedesco, Erin Clark, Fletcher Sharpe, Lindsay Smith, Jackson Ford, Ethan Bullemor, Keaon Koloamatangi

3 - Lehi Hopoate, Isaah Yeo, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Jaxon Purdue, KL Iro, Dylan Lucas, Connor Watson, Patrick Carrigan, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Jahrome Hughes, Connelly Lemuelu

Round 14 season highs:

Offloads: 8 - Jacob Kiraz (Bulldogs)

Try Saves: 2 - Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (Warriors)

Sin Bin: 1 - Viliame Kikau (Bulldogs)

Player of the week: Thomas Jenkins (Panthers) - 3 Tries, 22 Hit ups, 254 Metres Gained, 105 Post Contact Metres, 10 Tackle Breaks, 4 Line Breaks, 7 Tackles