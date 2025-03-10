Opening up his 2025 campaign with a double against the Cronulla Sharks, Penrith Panthers utility Daine Laurie has provided an insight into where his future may lie as his current deal ends in less than 12 months.

Returning to the Panthers last year after a three-year stint with the Wests Tigers (2021-23), Laurie managed 14 appearances in the NRL in 2024 and backed up his form with a clinical showing to begin this year - filling in for Casey McLean from the interchange bench.

Although he remains down the pecking order, he has continually produced consistent performances when given the chance to play on the NRL field and is likely to be quite sought after if the Panthers decide against retaining his services.

Ahead of the club's Round 2 match against the Sydney Roosters, the utility back confirmed that he has yet to begin negotiations with the Panthers in regards to his future at the moment but is eager to "get a deal" to remain at the foot of the mountains.

"I don't think the club and my manager have spoken yet so it's a bit up in the air," Laurie told Wide World of Sports.

"All I can do is play my best when I get a chance and hope I get a deal - if not here then somewhere else."

Mainly coming off the interchange bench as a utility or filling in for Dylan Edwards at fullback, he is one of nine players uncontracted at the club beyond this season including the likes of Mavrik Geyer, Soni Luke and Brad Schneider.

Before playing in the NRL, he joined the Penrith Panthers in 2017, before going through the club's junior system and was named Penrith's Jersey Flegg Cup Player of the Year in 2018.

"I can play just about anywhere in the backline but when I had to come on to the wing, I was worried," Laurie added.

"I played wing a few times last year and it didn't go well.

"I made some mistakes that cost us and so my confidence wasn't high. I prefer fullback, centre or the halves - anywhere but wing - but hey, you do what you have to for your team."