Penrith will now turn their attention to star prop James Fisher-Harris after confirming the re-signings of star duo Stephen Crichton and Jarome Luai this week.

Crichton penned a new deal until the end of the 2023 season on Wednesday before the club confirmed the extension of promising five-eighth Luai until 2024 later in the week.

The duo of signings on top of newly-appointed co-captain Isaah Yeo’s new four-year deal has lifted plenty of pressure off of the Panthers’ shoulders ahead of this season’s open market.

And while the club’s general manager in Matt Cameron will give himself a pat on the back for his efforts, he will quickly look to secure the services of Fisher-Harris.

The star front-rower remains contracted for another season but will be heavily chased should he remain without an extension come November 1.

Speaking to The Australian, Cameron revealed the club will be getting the pen and paper ready for the New Zealand international to sign for the future.

“He’s a very good player and we don’t want to lose him,” Cameron said.

“We have no intention of letting it go past October 31. We have a little bit of breathing space for that one.”

The 25-year-old will join the aforementioned Panthers trio is hoping to go one step further this season following a Grand Final finish that saw Ivan Cleary’s men fall narrowly close to the premiership.