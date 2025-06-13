After being named the head coach of the NRL's newest expansion team, Mal Meninga has confirmed a candidate has been identified as a possible option to work under him on Perth Bears' coaching staff.

Previously linked with the head coaching job at St Helens RLFC, Penrith Panthers assistant and Samoa head coach Ben Gardiner has emerged as a possible candidate to work under Meninga in recent days.

Meninga has now confirmed this.

Taking over as the Panthers' lead assistant following the departures of Andrew Webster and Cameron Ciraldo, Gardiner has been a part of two premierships at the club, as well as taking Samoa to another level.

“If you want to build the club from its foundations up, if you want it to be sustainable over a long period of time… you've gotta have the right people in the right spots,” Meninga said on SEN 1170 Afternoons.

“He is one of them, but we'll have a conversation with others for sure.

“He has been mentioned internally… we're obviously doing our due diligence at the moment… I don't know how that got leaked out.

“I've said often in the last week that it's around getting the right people in the right positions. I think that's really crucial.

“He's currently working in the Penrith system, so that's a big bonus as well. He's been doing that for three years, so he's been part of two premierships… that's not lost on us and he's highly qualified.”

The confirmation of interest in Gardiner as an assistant coach comes as Meninga discussed the type of pitch he will make to players in an attempt to lure them to Western Australia.

The Perth Bears will be able to start talking and recruiting players from November 1.

“In the back of your mind, you would like to get everyone,” Meninga said on SENQ Breakfast.

“You would love to obviously be in a conversation with them and communicate with them and hopefully they see some value in going over to Perth. The thing about Perth is, what's our sell proposition?

"If I go talk to someone like Kalyn who was born over there, how do I convince him to uproot himself and his family and move over there and participate in the pioneering of the game?

“It's a great place to live obviously, it's sunshine, beaches all those sorts of things. It's a great family community over there but what is the value proposition? Is it the security of distance?

"So, all those sorts of things will need to be sorted out first before we can actually start talking to players. But I'd love to talk to all but at this stage, we're restricted by the salary cap."