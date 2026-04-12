Penrith Panthers will be without one of their primary enforcers for an extended period, with the Sydney Morning Herald reporting he will be sidelined with an MCL injury for 6-8 weeks.

Martin couldn't finish the game in his side's loss to the Bulldogs on Thursday night, being brought to the sidelines with suspected medial ligament damage in his left knee.

MARTO LATEST: @PenrithPanthers medicos confirm Liam Martin suffered high-grade MCL injury — facing 6-8 weeks on sidelines. Blow for Pennies AND NSW. Scans in coming days will give clearer idea about return🐾🐾😢😢 — christian nicolussi (@mrchrisnico) April 12, 2026

It comes as an enormous blow not only for the Panthers, but for the NSW Blues.

The injury all but rules him out of contention for a gig in the back row ranks for the Blues, with plenty of competition for spots including Hudson Young, Jacob Preston and Haumole Olakau'atu.

It comes at a poor time for the Panthers, who suffered their first loss of the year, and now, to add insult to injury, will be without their chief enforcer for an extended period.

Recently extended Luke Garner will most likely be the candidate to fill in the right second row position until Martin is fit to return.