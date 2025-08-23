The Penrith Panthers have poached their second young playmaker from a rival team in a matter of months as they look ahead to the future.

After making his NSW Cup debut for the Newcastle Knights earlier this season, five-eighth Haami Loza has decided to depart the club to join the Panthers on a two-year deal for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

Regarded as one of the best young halves in the Knights' system, his departure has come as a surprise to many, especially considering the club also lost Under-17s Harold Matthews Cup prodigy Cooper Votano to the Melbourne Storm.

Born in New Zealand, Loza has successfully progressed through the Knights junior representative ranks since arriving at the club in 2023.

Now spending most of his time in the Under-21s Jersey Flegg Cup competition, the move to the foot of the mountain opens up a new opportunity to the youngster who was unlikely to be given an opportunity in first-grade following the recent acquisition of Parramatta Eels duo Dylan Brown and Matthew Hunter.

Still at the beginning of his professional playing career, Loza has become the second playmaker to join the club after the signing of Keahn Skipps from the Canberra Raiders.

The Raiders Under-21 Jersey Flegg Cup captain, Skipps, has signed a three-year contract with the Penrith Panthers, but it has been marred in controversy due to the circumstances of his departure.

At the beginning of the year, the 19-year-old complained that he was homesick and wanted to return to the Gold Coast, only to make the move to Penrith instead.

This came after his manager Matt Parata asked for a release on compassionate grounds on several occasions, only for it to be denied by the Raiders.

Finally giving into the Skipps' manager, Stuart was dumbfounded when he found out that he had signed with the Panthers instead of returning back to Queensland.

“Losing the player isn't the problem or the issue,” Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart told The Daily Telegraph.

“It's the rubbish that we have to put up with in this game from certain managers.”