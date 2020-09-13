Penrith’s 13 wins in a row could catapult a number of their stars into NSW State of Origin selection.

Nathan Cleary is destined to play for the Blues at the end of the season but he could also lineup alongside club teammates Isaah Yeo, Liam Martin and Api Koroisau after impressive campaigns.

Panthers coach Ivan Cleary believes a number of his stars will do no harm to their representative chances as they carry on their good form this season.

“The deeper you go into the finals, the better chance you have of playing Origin, and it shows to the selectors you can play well in the big games, which gives them confidence,” Ivan Cleary said after the Panthers’ 20-2 win over Parramatta.

“They’ve all been playing consistently well. Our strength is teamwork. That’s how I see it. Naturally, individuals will get recognition if we keep delivering, so that’s what we’ll keep trying to do.”

The win on Friday night guarantees a home final for Penrith in the first week of the finals. One more win over North Queensland or the Bulldogs will secure the minor premiership.