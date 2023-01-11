Eight Penrith Panthers stars have hit the training paddock earlier than expected in 2023 to ensure they're selected for the first World Club Challenge in three years.

World Cup stars Isaah Yeo, Nathan Cleary, Liam Martin, Jarome Luai, Stephen Crichton, Brian To'o, Spencer Leniu and Izack Tago weren't due to return to training until January 16 - however the date put the player's WCC availbilty in doubt.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, under new health and safety protocols in the new CBA, players must have at least six weeks of pre-season under their belt in order to take part in the annual clash.

The February 18th kick-off would've given the stars just five weeks of full training had they returned on schedule, leaving them ineligible for the clash against St Helens unless they cut their holidays short.

Players that partook in the World Cup are entitled to eight weeks annual leave after their tournament ends, and with all eight being part of the World Cup final squad, their leave didn't start until November 21st.

While enforcing that it was entirely the player's decision, Penrith CEO Matt Cameron is thrilled to see their stars available for the historic clash.

“The Panthers had a number of players represent their home nations at the most recent Rugby League World Cup with eight of our squad playing in the final,” Cameron told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“As a result, their mandated and well-deserved leave entitlement were pushed back into January. That being said, those players have now forgone part of their leave entitlements and have re-joined the main squad to be eligible for selection on the 18th of February.

“Although they are back at training, the club still has a responsibility to ensure they are match ready in time for the World Club Challenge and will be doing everything possible to get our best team possible on the park.

“It speaks volumes for the culture of this team and the character of the individuals.

“They didn't have to come back to training, but once again - as they have done throughout their careers - they've put the club and the team first.

“The hunger for success is what drives this team and it's a credit to Ivan (Cleary) and the coaching staff for helping instil that mentality.”

If victorious, the win will mark Penrith's first success in a World Club challenge, having lost after both their 1991 and 2003 premierships, while there was no WCC after the 2021 NRL Grand Final due to COVID.