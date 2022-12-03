Less than 24 hours after confirming the extensions of Jaeman Salmon and Matt Eisenhuth, reports have emerged that the Penrith Panthers are on the cusp of securing metre-eating winger Brian To'o on a multi-year extension of his own.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the Panthers are in the final stages of contract talks with their star winger, who has frequently expressed his desire to stay with the defending premiers. It's believed the deal he'll sign will keep him at the club for at least another three years.

While the extension will come as great news to fans and the club alike, there are still significant concerns about the club's ability to retain a number of stars coming off-contract in the next few years.

Stephen Crichton, Spencer Leniu, Liam Martin, Clive Churchill medal winner Dylan Edwards, Jarome Luai and Isaah Yeo are all off contract in the next two years. The club has already farewelled Api Koroisau, Charlie Staines and Viliame Kikau following the 2022 Grand Final.

With Martin reportedly having agreed to a one-year extension already, the club's primary target is likely to be Crichton, with rumours swirling that the Bulldogs are one of a number of clubs ready to make a move for the talented outside back.

It's believed the opportunity to cement himself as an NRL fullback may be one of the primary factors compelling Crichton away from the Panthers, though he's also sure to have ramped up his contract value following a number of impressive World Cup showings which will make it more difficult for the Panthers to retain his services.

With so much talent coming off contract in the near future, the Panthers are one of a number of clubs growing increasingly frustrated with the lack of a clear salary cap figure as the latest round of CBA negotiations fail to reach an agreement.

The club is expected to confirm the extension in the coming days.