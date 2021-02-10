Penrith are close to extending the contract of star lock Isaah Yeo, who will land as the first of three major signings for the Panthers ahead of the 2021 season, per The Australian’s Brent Read.

Read’s report suggests Yeo will ink a new deal that will keep him at the mountains until the end of the 2024 season, while rising star duo Jarome Luai and Stephen Crichton will be the next batch of names to extend their stays.

Yeo was named co-captain of the club alongside star halfback Nathan Cleary following a sensational 2020 campaign that included an Origin debut with New South Wales.

While there were plenty of circling suitors for the 26-year-old, reports suggest Yeo was adamant on re-signing with the Panthers following on from a Grand Final finish last season.

It is understood that an official announcement is to be made in the coming days, while terms for Luai’s new deal have already been agreed upon and are awaiting details of salary for each year of a new long-term deal.

Crichton’s situation remains ongoing after a change in management, with the pacey centre still expected to re-sign prior to the Panthers’ Round 1 clash against North Queensland on Saturday, March 13.