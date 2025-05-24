Dylan Edwards has spoken out regarding the Blues' halves combination for Game 1, admitting he is confident in Mitchell Moses' ability to play at five-eighth.

Moses was electrifying for NSW last season, however, he was playing his natural position of halfback. With Nathan Cleary returning to the Blues squad in 2025, the Parramatta Eels skipper has had to make way, a move that Edwards believes will pay off.

"Moses will be alright," Edwards told the media.

"He's a good defender and he's pretty confident now, so he'll be alright and I'm confident in him. He's looked pretty good at training so far."

Edwards admitted that his squad isn't focusing solely on Moses' positional switch, with multiple guys already adjusting to new positions and systems as-is.

"It's a little bit of a challenge with everyone coming from different clubs and systems, but that's our focus at the moment, our defence," Edwards said.

"We're putting a fair bit of work and a bit of video on that. Luckily, there's a lot of boys who were here last year too, so we've got a bit of familiarity around that."

There was a lot of chatter around bringing in Cleary's former halves partner, Jarome Luai, to play alongside him once again, with five-eighth being the Wests Tigers captain's natural position.

However, Blues coach Laurie Daley has opted to bring in a second halfback in Moses, showcasing his belief in the 30-year-old's ability to excel in the Origin arena.

Blues fans will be licking their lips come May 28, where they will witness the Cleary and Moses duo take on the Maroons at Suncorp Stadium, in what promises to be a firecracker State of Origin series opener.