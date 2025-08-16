The Penrith Panthers have signed a promising outside back prospect from the Wests Tigers pathways system as they continue to build towards their future as they aim to be a continual premiership threat for years to come.

A member of the Western Suburbs Magpies side in the Under-17s Harold Matthews Cup for the past two seasons, Thomas Goodfield has decided to take his talents to the Penrith Panthers and will step up into the Under-19s SG Ball Cup competition in 2026

Goodfield, who can play either on the wing or in the centres, is one of the most promising outside backs in the Tigers' pathways system and made an immediate impact after arriving at the club in 2024.

Named in last year's Under-16s NSW City team, the Camden Rams junior will look to continue his form next season as he continues to progress up through the rugby league ranks.

"My dad, who was a die-hard Parra fan, got me into playing footy, and it'd be mad and good for my family (to one day play in the NRL)," Goodfield told Zero Tackle earlier in the year.

"I've played this sport all the way up through the grades, but I'd just be over the moon about it if it does happen in the future. It would be so good (to play in the NRL)."