After missing the Grand Final for the first time in six years, the Penrith Panthers have moved swiftly in order to elevate their squad's depth to what it once was.

As a result, the Panthers have confirmed the return of Jack Cogger, with the experienced halfback signing a new three-year contract that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2028 NRL season.

The 28-year-old rejoins the Panthers after two seasons with the Newcastle Knights, where he was expected to bring in valuable depth and experience to the club's halves rotation.

Cogger previously spent the 2023 season with Penrith, where he played a pivotal role in the club's historic third consecutive premiership, stepping up in the absence of Nathan Cleary during the year and making an impact off the bench in the Grand Final victory over the Brisbane Broncos.

Panthers General Manager of Rugby League Shane Elford said the club was thrilled to welcome Cogger back into the fold, praising both his ability and character.

“We're excited to have Jack return to the club,” Elford said.

“Not only does he bring valuable experience and depth in the halves, but he's also a terrific person who contributes strongly to the culture and standards we set at Panthers.”

Elford added that Cogger's familiarity with the club's systems and values made him an ideal fit for Penrith's next chapter.

“He knows what it takes to succeed here, and we're confident he'll make a positive impact both on and off the field.”

Having made his NRL debut with Newcastle in 2016, Cogger has now amassed 120 first grade games, with stints at the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs and Huddersfield Giants in the Super League before his most recent return to the Knights.

Cogger's return bolsters Penrith's playmaking stocks heading into the 2026 season, giving coach Ivan Cleary additional options in the halves as the club looks to maintain its dominance at the top of the NRL ladder.