Penrith Panthers and York RLFC have just announced a landmark three-year partnership aimed at fostering the growth of rugby league.

This alliance unites the reigning NRL premiers, Penrith Panthers, with the UK's championship contenders York Knights and the Women's Super League back-to-back champions, York Valkyrie.

The collaboration will focus on three core areas: youth player development, commercial innovation, and creating international pathways for both men's and women's leagues.

Panthers CEO Matt Cameron expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership and the opportunities it brings for rugby league expansion.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with York RLFC. This partnership will not only foster shared knowledge and resources but also strengthen our commitment to the growth of rugby league at all levels,” Cameron told Panthers Media.

The Panthers are still in the process of developing a women's pathway program with the goal of eventually entering the NRLW competition. Through this partnership, they aim to gain insights and strategies from the successful York Valkyrie.

Cameron highlighted York Valkyrie's recent achievements, stating, “We are also excited about learning from York Valkyrie, the back-to-back Women's Super League champions, as we strive to elevate the women's game at Panthers.

"Their success serves as an inspiration, and we believe that by sharing strategies and insights, we can make an impact on the development of women's rugby league."

Both clubs are excited to pool resources and combine their expertise. York RLFC Chairman Clint Goodchild also shared his enthusiasm, noting the strong connection between the two clubs that have developed over recent years.

“Over the past two years, we have been fortunate enough to build a relationship with Matt Cameron and his amazing staff. This included two visits to the Panthers facilities and offices. I was humbled that Matt would take the time to give me a tour of their impressive operation,” Goodchild said.

Goodchild emphasised the mutual values of community engagement that brought the clubs together, adding, “The mutual ground that helped bring the two clubs together was our shared philosophy around the importance of community.

"No club in the world has had more success in developing the sport at a youth and community level than Penrith. To have a blueprint on how that was achieved is exciting as we look to launch our Academy in the near future.”

This partnership represents a significant step in rugby league's expansion beyond traditional boundaries, as the sport continues to grow across the Pacific, Europe, and North America.

With the UK and Australia housing much of the sport's talent, this collaboration stands as a testament to the shared passion and vision both clubs have for rugby league's future.