Penrith Panthers star hooker Apisai Koroisau will be available to play every game of the 2022 NRL season after reportedly receiving two coronavirus vaccine doses.

The hooker was one of the final hold outs in the competition, however, reportedly made it clear he was not an anti-vaxxer, rather, simply deciding to wait to be vaccinated.

According to a Sydney Morning Herald report, sources close to Koroisau and the Panthers have now confirmed he is vaccinated.

Koroisau, alongside the likes of Joseph Tapine, Jason Taumalolo and Neslon Asofa-Solomona were believed to be among the final players unvaccinated against coronavirus, with the NRL refusing to follow the AFL and mandate the vaccine for players. It's understood that all three players however, have current exemptions allowing them to play.

Instead of vaccines being mandated and players being sacked outright, Rugby League Players Association framework would allow clubs to dock pay off players who couldn't train or play and ultimately, terminate their employment after eight weeks of warning.

John Asiata, who had signed with the Canterbury Bulldogs for 2022, is the only player who has so far reportedly met that fate.

While restrictions lifting in New South Wales meant Koroisau has been able to train with the Panthers and make use of club facilities, those same restrictions have not yet been lifted in Queensland and Victoria on unvaccinated persons.

It means Koroisau, who is in his final year with Penrith and will switch to the Wests Tigers for 2023, was set to miss a handful of games this year whenever the Panthers travelled interstate.

The Panthers are set to play away to the Titans in Round 8, Magic Round in Brisbane during Round 10, the Warriors in Queensland in Round 15, and the Cowboys in Round 25, meaning Koroisau could have missed up to four games had he not received the vaccine.