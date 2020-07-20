Live TV and the internet have combined to ensure Panthers second-rower Billy Burns will never forget his side’s win over North Queensland on Sunday.

Half an hour into the game, Burns suffered a wardrobe malfunction that left him exposed on the Channel 9 and Fox Sports broadcast.

As the Panthers edged towards the try line, Panthers fullback Dylan Edwards passed the ball to Burns, who was tackled by Coen Hess five metres out.

Unfortunately, as the 21-year-old rolled over to get back on his feet, his viral moment arrived.

Eagle – or perhaps panther – eyed viewers captured the R-rated slip and immediately circulated it on social media.

The Panthers eventually ran out 22-10 winners, and Burns was a solid contributor.

He managed 136 run metres, a linebreak and a try assist.

And, of course, no one could care less.

Burns would have needed to execute a try-scoring backflip to move all the headlines away from that one little, unfortunate moment.