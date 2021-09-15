Penrith Panthers' star forward Moses Leota won't be going anywhere, inking a two-year contract extension which will see him remain at the club until at least the end of 2024.

Leota, who was off-contract at the end of 2022, would have been free to negotiate with other clubs from November 1 this year, however, the Panthers have moved to lock down their star forward.

It means the entire Penrith middle third starting group are now committed to the club long-term, with James Fisher-Harris and Isaah Yeo both re-signing with the club earlier this year until 2026 and 2024 respectively.

Leota's re-signing though will throw into doubt the futures at the club of both Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau. The duo are both off-contract at the end of the 2022 season and could be seeking major upgrades to their contract amidst Penrith's salary cap crunch.

Penrith played without Leota on Saturday evening in an elimination final against the South Sydney Rabbitohs, and it showed, with the team falling to a shock loss which now lined them up for a preliminary final with the Melbourne Storm, provided they can get past the Parramatta Eels with Leota back in the team in Friday night's semi-final.

Leota, who has represented Samoa and has 103 NRL games under his belt, has averaged 110 metres per game this year, defended strongly and added 29 tackle busts and 11 offloads across a consistent 22 appearances.

The 26-year-old said in a club statement that he wouldn't want to be anywhere else.

"I’m extremely grateful to re-sign and have the opportunity to continue my career as a Panther," Leota said.

"I’m humbled to have the support of everyone at the club and to know that they believe in me.

"This new deal means a lot to me and my family because this club is our home. We wouldn’t want to be anywhere else."

Leota will start at prop on Friday evening in the sudden-death semi-final.