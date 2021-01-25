PENRITH, AUSTRALIA - JULY 06: Jarome Luai of the Panthers celebrates victory during the round 17 NRL match between the Penrith Panthers and the New Zealand Warriors at Panthers Stadium on July 6, 2018 in Penrith, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Penrith star Jarome Luai is nearing a new deal with the Panthers that will reportedly see the gun five-eighth pocket $2.2 million, per The Sydney Morning Herald

Luai had a breakout season under Ivan Cleary in 2020, with the Panthers reaching the season decider against the Storm before their stellar 17-game winning streak came to an end.

The 24-year-old scored seven tries for the Panthers last season, five of which came across five consecutive matches in the second half of the year, with the gun playmaker earning a State of Origin squad selection with NSW.

Luai is now set to sign a three-year extension with Penrith that will equate to $725,000-per-season, keeping him at the club until the end of 2024.

The deal is set to be close to agreement, with the Panthers also nearing a new deal for star centre Stephen Crichton and lock Isaah Yeo.

