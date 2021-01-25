Penrith star Jarome Luai is nearing a new deal with the Panthers that will reportedly see the gun five-eighth pocket $2.2 million, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

Luai had a breakout season under Ivan Cleary in 2020, with the Panthers reaching the season decider against the Storm before their stellar 17-game winning streak came to an end.

The 24-year-old scored seven tries for the Panthers last season, five of which came across five consecutive matches in the second half of the year, with the gun playmaker earning a State of Origin squad selection with NSW.

Luai is now set to sign a three-year extension with Penrith that will equate to $725,000-per-season, keeping him at the club until the end of 2024.

The deal is set to be close to agreement, with the Panthers also nearing a new deal for star centre Stephen Crichton and lock Isaah Yeo.