Negotiations between Penrith and Stephen Crichton are drawing to a close with reports suggesting the centre will be the latest millionaire footballer.

According to James Phelps from The Daily Telegraph, negotiations on a $2.25 million deal over three years has been reached, which will make Crichton the highest-paid centre in the NRL.

The 20-year-old has only played 26 senior games but is tipped to be the next big star in the league after a breakout 2020 season in which he played 22 games and scored 17 tries as the Panthers fell narrowly short of the premiership.

The deal will fend off interest from the Bulldogs, who were believed to have tabled a valuable offer to lure Crichton from the minor premiers.

In December, it was reported the Panthers tabled a three-year deal worth $1.5 million, but the interest from the Bulldogs has made that figure increase.