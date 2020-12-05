Penrith has met with Stephen Crichton’s new manager to begin contract talks for the rookie.

The Panthers have put a three-year deal worth $1.5 million on the table for the centre who has attracted interest from the Bulldogs, according to The Daily Telegraph’s Fatima Kdouh.

It is the same deal the Panthers offered over a month ago which he was expected to sign when he switched management companies to join Sam Ayoub.

“I was committed [to Penrith], but I’m seeing what’s best for my family as well,” Crichton told Christian Nicolussi from The Sydney Morning Herald last month.

Crichton made 22 appearances and scored 17 tries this season for the Grand Finalist.

His management is expected to submit a counter offer in the coming days.