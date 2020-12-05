Penrith has met with Stephen Crichton’s new manager to begin contract talks for the rookie.
The Panthers have put a three-year deal worth $1.5 million on the table for the centre who has attracted interest from the Bulldogs, according to The Daily Telegraph’s Fatima Kdouh.
It is the same deal the Panthers offered over a month ago which he was expected to sign when he switched management companies to join Sam Ayoub.
“I was committed [to Penrith], but I’m seeing what’s best for my family as well,” Crichton told Christian Nicolussi from The Sydney Morning Herald last month.
Crichton made 22 appearances and scored 17 tries this season for the Grand Finalist.
His management is expected to submit a counter offer in the coming days.
Just get the deal done one way or the other.
If he’s going, they require some decent centres with pace. They need to do that now. For all the talk about Crichton & Naden in the last year. Neither has really good pace. A slightly bigger Staines, may enjoy centre , rather than wing. I’m sure he could play centre just as well as wing or fullback.
Panthers 18 , Staggs hasn’t actually got that deal done at Brisbane as yet . According to other stories .
Staggs /Crichton. Staggs/ Staines? Looks pretty good. Staggs is a central west boy & Penrith puts him closer to his relatives.
Even Widdop / Staines would be a good centre pairing.
Even with Staines in the centres. A much fitter / slimmer Robert Jennings, would be fine on the wing. He’d have to be fitter , as he was huge at West’s.