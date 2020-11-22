Penrith is sweating on the future of Stephen Crichton after the centre refused to commit his future to the club.

Crichton was expected to sign a new three-year $1.5 million deal with the Panthers once he switched management companies but the 20-year-old has yet to sign a new deal and refuted claims of a handshake agreement with Ivan Cleary to remain at the Panthers.

Crichton told Christian Nicolussi from The Sydney Morning Herald that he is searching for the best deal for his family.

“I spoke to Ivan, the handshake … I told him I’ll see what’s best for my family and things like that. I didn’t have a manager at the time. Now I’ve got one, so I’ve left it with them to look after.

“I was committed [to Penrith], but I’m seeing what’s best for my family as well.”

Crichton has been linked to the Sydney Roosters as a replacement for Josh Morris who leaves the club at the end of next season.