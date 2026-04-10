Touted as a star of the future, young gun Billy Phillips has further cemented his place at the Penrith Panthers, re-signing with the club through until the end of the 2029 season.

The 20-year-old's new deal comes after a rapid rise through the ranks. He only made his NSW Cup debut for the Panthers last year, producing an eye-catching round one performance that included two tries, 723 tackles and 2,058 run meters. His form earned him an NRL debut in round 26 of the same season, marking the beginning of his top-grade journey.

Panthers General Manager Shane Elford praised the youngster's development and commitment, both on and off the field.

“Billy is a quality young player who represents the Club strongly on and off the field,” Elford said.

“He's extremely hardworking and has taken his opportunity in first grade with two hands this season.

“He's come through our system and understands what it means to represent the Panthers. We're excited to see his continued growth over the coming years.”