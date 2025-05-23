The Penrith Panthers have confirmed both Isaiah Papali'i and Mavrik Geyer have joined the club's injured list with MCL problems.

Papali'i was left out of Penrith's side to face the Newcastle Knights in Bathurst, while Geyer was also not named despite a host of players being picked in the State of Origin side, making them unavailable for this weekend's game.

The Panthers have now confirmed both players have suffered MCL injuries and will be out for a period of between two and three weeks.

It means they are both likely to be fit again in either Round 14 (when Penrith clash with the Wests Tigers on Sunday, June 8) or after their Round 15 bye, when the Panthers travel to New Zealand to play the Warriors.

It's the Warriors clash the Panthers will want Papali'i and Geyer desperately to be available for, with coach Ivan Cleary previously announcing he won't be taking any of his Origin players across the Tasman on a four-day turnaround from Game 2 of the Origin series, which is to be played in Perth.

That would result in eight hours or more of travel the morning after Origin 2, before having less than 48 hours in Auckland ahead of the game against the Warriors.

The Panthers have also confirmed Luke Garner, who was originally named to play this weekend but was then withdrawn, has suffered a concussion at training and will be out for at least 11 days. It's unclear if that timeline means he will be available for the Round 13 game against the Parramatta Eels or not.

Penrith have also confirmed Soni Luke is aiming for a return later in the regular season, while Asu Kepaoa and Jaxen Edgar are closing on returns from hamstring injuries.