The Penrith Panthers have paid tribute to club legend John Farragher, who passed away last week, aged 68.

Farragher, who played seven first-grade games for the Panthers in 1978, became one of the most inspirational figures in the club's history following a life-changing on-field accident that left him a quadriplegic at just 21 years old.

In a match against Newtown in 1978, Farragher, a front-rower from Gilgandra, was involved in a scrum that collapsed, which resulted in severe spinal injuries when bodies piled onto his neck.

Former Panthers player and coach Tim Sheens, who was present at the time of the injury, recalled the horrific incident to Wide World of Sports.

“I was on the sideline that day, out injured, and will never forget it,” Sheens said.

“Our boys were just shattered.

"They knew straight away how serious it was, and an ambulance eventually came onto the field and took him to hospital, and that was that.”

The accident left Farragher paralysed, and he spent the rest of his life in a wheelchair.

His injury prompted major changes in player welfare and first-aid preparedness across the game.

“Up until his accident, clubs had very primitive first-aid equipment,” he said.

“But John's accident was a wake-up call... all clubs were issued with up-to-date stretchers and other such gear in case a similar incident occurred.”

Despite the tragedy, Farragher remained a beloved figure at the Panthers, working at the club for more than 40 years as a doorman and ambassador, and was said to always be greeting fans with his trademark smile and warmth.

“He always remained positive and had a smile on his face whenever he saw players and fans,” Sheens said.

Farragher became a symbol of resilience and loyalty, embodying the Panthers' spirit both on and off the field.

In recent years, he earned a place on the club's board, further cementing his place in the club's history books.

Sheens said Farragher's influence extended well beyond the playing field.

“His was a very sad story, but he left the game a lasting legacy,” Sheens said.

“This will be one of the biggest funerals Penrith has ever seen.”

Farragher's contribution to rugby league and the Penrith community will be remembered for generations - a story of tragedy, courage and enduring hope.