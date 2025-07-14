Penrith Panthers centre Izack Tago will face a week on the sidelines suspended after being charged by the NRL's match review committee with a Grade 2 dangerous contact offence.

Tago was pinged for a first half incident where he was ruled to have made dangerous contact on Parramatta second-rower Kitione Kautoga.

The incident, missed on field at the time, saw Kautoga come from the game and not return, with the forward now potentially facing a stint on the sidelines.

The on-field officials miss has since been picked up by the match review committee, with it being a first offence on Tago's record. He will face a one-week ban with an early guilty plea, or two if he heads to the judiciary and loses.

Warriors forward Leka Halasima and Broncos back-up dummy half Tyson Smoothy were the other players to be charged by the match review committee from Sunday's Round 19 fixtures.

Halasima was hit with a Grade 1 careless high tackle charge for a shot on Charlie Staines during the second half of the Warriors' convincing win over the Tigers, while Tyson Smoothy was pinged for a Grade 1 crusher tackle for a tackle on Titans' outside back Phillip Sami.

Both players are on first offences, and will face $1000 with early guilty pleas, or $1500 if they fight and lose.

Tago, as well as the other players charged, will have until midday (AEST) on Tuesday to determine their pleas.

Any hearings would be held on Tuesday evening in Sydney.