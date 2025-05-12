St Helens are circling Penrith Panthers assistant Ben Gardiner as their leading candidate to replace under-fire head coach Paul Wellens.

The four-time Super League champions are sliding into turmoil after a fifth loss of the season and mounting fan unrest.

The Saints' 17-4 defeat to Leeds Rhinos at Magic Weekend has proven a flashpoint in what's quickly becoming a year of discontent.

The result marked their third consecutive defeat and has left them clinging to sixth place on the ladder by points difference alone, level on record with the likes of Catalans, Wakefield and Warrington.

Frustrated supporters attempted to confront Wellens in the stands at St James' Park following the loss - an ugly moment that showed just how far the atmosphere has shifted at a club long defined by consistency and silverware.

After opening the season with four wins from five, St Helens have lost form, confidence and control, bundled out of the Challenge Cup and unable to crack a persistent Warrington side that now boasts seven straight wins over them across all competitions.

With patience wearing thin, reports out of Australia suggest Saints' top brass are now preparing for a coaching change.

Penrith assistant Ben Gardiner, currently also head coach of the Samoa national team, is reportedly their first-choice candidate should the axe fall on Wellens.

Gardiner's CV is broad and accomplished.

A veteran of coaching structures at Wests Tigers, South Sydney, Cronulla, City Origin and the New Zealand Kiwis, he joined Penrith's staff ahead of the 2023 season and has been part of the club's back-to-back premiership campaigns.

He also led Samoa through the 2023 Pacific Championships and their end-of-year Test tour of England, where they fell 2-0 to the hosts.

Respected NRL columnist Peter Lang at The Western Weekender reported that Gardiner is being lined up by Saints' decision-makers as their “number one target”, a reflection not only of his strategic credentials but of a wider desire at the club to reset with fresh ideas and international pedigree.

WHISPERS: Panthers Assistant Coach Ben Gardiner is rumoured to be the number one target to take over as head coach for Super League side St Helens in the UK.

— Peter Lang (@PeterVLang) May 5, 2025

While there has been no official word from St Helens or Gardiner, the writing appears to be on the wall for Wellens unless results turn quickly.