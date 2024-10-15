 2024-10-18T09:10:00Z 
    $1.15   AUSTRALIA TO WIN
 
TONGA TO WIN   $5.50    
Suncorp
AUS   
 2024-10-18T09:10:00Z 
   TON
    #PacificChampionships
1 Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards
2 Xavier CoatesXavier Coates
3 H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow
4 Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic
5 Zac LomaxZac Lomax
6 Tom DeardenTom Dearden
7 Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses
8 Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan
9 Harry GrantHarry Grant
10 Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins
11 Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton
12 Cameron MurrayCameron Murray
13 Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo
 INTERCHANGE
14 Matt BurtonMatt Burton
15 Mitchell BarnettMitchell Barnett
16 Reuben CotterReuben Cotter
17 Hudson YoungHudson Young
 RESERVES
18 Ben HuntBen Hunt
19 Lindsay SmithLindsay Smith
20 Reece RobsonReece Robson
21 Bradman BestBradman Best
Lehi HopoateLehi Hopoate 1
Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou 2
Moses SuliMoses Suli 3
Paul AlamotiPaul Alamoti 4
Sione KatoaSione Katoa 5
Tuimoala LoloheaTuimoala Lolohea 6
Isaiya KatoaIsaiya Katoa 7
Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake 8
Siliva HaviliSiliva Havili 9
Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi 10
Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu 11
Eliesa KatoaEliesa Katoa 12
Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo 13
 INTERCHANGE
Soni LukeSoni Luke 14
Sitili TupouniuaSitili Tupouniua 15
Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka 16
Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi 17
 RESERVES
Tolutau KoulaTolutau Koula 18
Siua WongSiua Wong 19
Isaiah IongiIsaiah Iongi 20
K. FinefeuiakiKulikefu Finefeuiaki 21

 2024-10-19T08:10:00Z 
    $1.50   FIJI TO WIN
 
PAPUA NEW GUINEA TO WIN   $2.60    
HFC Bank Stadium
FIJ   
 2024-10-19T08:10:00Z 
   PNG
    #PacificChampionships
1 Sunia TuruvaSunia Turuva
2 Maika SivoMaika Sivo
3 Michael JenningsMichael Jennings
4 Waqa BlakeWaqa Blake
5 Semi ValemeiSemi Valemei
6 Kevin NaiqamaKevin Naiqama
7 Kurt DonoghoeKurt Donoghoe
8 Tui KamikamicaTui Kamikamica
9 Penioni TagituimuaPenioni Tagituimua
10 Ben NakubuwaiBen Nakubuwai
11 Viliame KikauViliame Kikau
12 Kitione KautogaKitione Kautoga
13 Caleb NavaleCaleb Navale
 INTERCHANGE
14 Joe LovoduaJoe Lovodua
15 Taane MilneTaane Milne
16 Kylan MafoaKylan Mafoa
17 Jordan MillerJordan Miller
 RESERVES
18 James ValevatuJames Valevatu
19 Ronald PhilitogaRonald Philitoga
20 Nathan Kegg-kingNathan Kegg-king
21 Ratu RinakamaRatu Rinakama
Nene MacdonaldNene Macdonald 1
Elijah RoltingaElijah Roltinga 2
Robert MathiasRobert Mathias 3
Rodrick TaiRodrick Tai 4
Robert DerbyRobert Derby 5
Kyle LaybuttKyle Laybutt 6
Lachlan LamLachlan Lam 7
Valentine RichardValentine Richard 8
Judah RimbuJudah Rimbu 9
J. Alick-WienckeJacob Alick-Wiencke 10
Rhyse MartinRhyse Martin 11
Jeremiah SimbikenJeremiah Simbiken 12
Jack de BelinJack de Belin 13
 INTERCHANGE
Liam HorneLiam Horne 14
Koso BandiKoso Bandi 15
Sylvester NamoSylvester Namo 16
Ila AluIla Alu 17
 RESERVES
Dan RussellDan Russell 18
Sanny WaboSanny Wabo 19
Morea MoreaMorea Morea 20
 