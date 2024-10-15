2024-10-18T09:10:00Z
Suncorp
AUS
2024-10-18T09:10:00Z
TON
|1
|Dylan Edwards
|2
|Xavier Coates
|3
|H. Tabuai-Fidow
|4
|Tom Trbojevic
|5
|Zac Lomax
|6
|Tom Dearden
|7
|Mitchell Moses
|8
|Patrick Carrigan
|9
|Harry Grant
|10
|Lindsay Collins
|11
|Angus Crichton
|12
|Cameron Murray
|13
|Isaah Yeo
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Matt Burton
|15
|Mitchell Barnett
|16
|Reuben Cotter
|17
|Hudson Young
|RESERVES
|18
|Ben Hunt
|19
|Lindsay Smith
|20
|Reece Robson
|21
|Bradman Best
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Lehi Hopoate
|1
|Daniel Tupou
|2
|Moses Suli
|3
|Paul Alamoti
|4
|Sione Katoa
|5
|Tuimoala Lolohea
|6
|Isaiya Katoa
|7
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|8
|Siliva Havili
|9
|Felise Kaufusi
|10
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|11
|Eliesa Katoa
|12
|Jason Taumalolo
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Soni Luke
|14
|Sitili Tupouniua
|15
|Taniela Paseka
|16
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|17
|RESERVES
|Tolutau Koula
|18
|Siua Wong
|19
|Isaiah Iongi
|20
|K. Finefeuiaki
|21
2024-10-19T08:10:00Z
HFC Bank Stadium
FIJ
2024-10-19T08:10:00Z
PNG
|1
|Sunia Turuva
|2
|Maika Sivo
|3
|Michael Jennings
|4
|Waqa Blake
|5
|Semi Valemei
|6
|Kevin Naiqama
|7
|Kurt Donoghoe
|8
|Tui Kamikamica
|9
|Penioni Tagituimua
|10
|Ben Nakubuwai
|11
|Viliame Kikau
|12
|Kitione Kautoga
|13
|Caleb Navale
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Joe Lovodua
|15
|Taane Milne
|16
|Kylan Mafoa
|17
|Jordan Miller
|RESERVES
|18
|James Valevatu
|19
|Ronald Philitoga
|20
|Nathan Kegg-king
|21
|Ratu Rinakama
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Nene Macdonald
|1
|Elijah Roltinga
|2
|Robert Mathias
|3
|Rodrick Tai
|4
|Robert Derby
|5
|Kyle Laybutt
|6
|Lachlan Lam
|7
|Valentine Richard
|8
|Judah Rimbu
|9
|J. Alick-Wiencke
|10
|Rhyse Martin
|11
|Jeremiah Simbiken
|12
|Jack de Belin
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Liam Horne
|14
|Koso Bandi
|15
|Sylvester Namo
|16
|Ila Alu
|17
|RESERVES
|Dan Russell
|18
|Sanny Wabo
|19
|Morea Morea
|20