Teams lists have been confirmed for the finals of the Pacific Championships.

In the two finals, Australia will clash with Tonga on the men's side, and Australia will clash with New Zealand in the women's final.

The other games will be promotion and relegation games, with Papua New Guinea to play Samoa in the women's game, and New Zealand to play Papua New Guinea in the men's game.

Use the dropdown below to navigate from game to game.

Women's promotion-relegation game: Papua New Guinea vs Samoa

Kick-off: Sunday, November 10, 11:40am (AEDT)

Venue: CommBank Stadium, Sydney

Papua New Guinea

1. Shae Yvonne De La Cruz

2. Jenny Wesley

3. Belinda Gwasamun

4. Leila Kerowa

5. Lyiannah Allen

6. Sera Koroi

7. Ua Ravu

8. Elsie Albert

9. Therese Aiton

10. Essay Banu

11. Sareka Mooka

12. Emily Veivers

13. Gloria Kaupa

Interchange

14. Delailah Ahose

15. Jessikah Reeves

16. Yolanda Taute

17. Mala Mark

Reserves

18. Talitha Kunjil

19. Meli Joe

20. Lilah Malabag

21. Roswita Kapo

Samoa

14. Jetaya Faifua

2. Mercedez Taulelei-Siala

3. Lindsay Tui

4. Sarina Masaga

5. Jessica Patea

6. Tavarna Papalii

7. Pauline Piliae-Rasabale

8. Annetta-Claudia Nu'uausala

9. Destiny Brill

12. Christian Pio

11. Monalisa Soliola

17. Evah McEwen

13. Sienna Lofipo

Interchange

15. Simone Karpani

16. Pihuka Berryman-Duff

18. Jasmine Fogavini

20. Viena Tinao

Reserves

21. Ella-Jaye Harrison-Leaunoa

22. Claudia Brown

25. Tafao Asaua

Women's final: Australia vs New Zealand

Kick-off: Sunday, November 10, 1:50pm (AEDT)

Venue: CommBank Stadium, Sydney

Australia

1. Tamika Upton

2. Julia Robinson

3. Isabelle Kelly

4. Tiana Penitani

5. Jakiya Whitfeld

6. Ali Brigginshaw

7. Tarryn Aiken

8. Millie Elliott

9. Olivia Higgins

10. Shannon Mato

11. Kezie Apps

12. Yasmin Clydsdale

13. Simaima Taufa

Interchange

14. Keeley Davis

15. Sarah Togatuki

16. Keilee Joseph

17. Mahalia Muprhy

Reserves

18. Jessica Sergis

19. Jessika Elliston

20. Abbi Church

21. Jesse Southwell

New Zealand

1. Apii Nicholls

2. Leianne Tufuga

3. Mele Hufanga

4. Abigail Roache

5. Shanice Parker

6. Gayle Broughton

7. Tyla King

8. Brianna Clark

9. Brooke Anderson

10. Angelina Teakaraanga-Katoa

11. Annessa Biddle

12. Amber Hall

13. Georgia Hale

Interchange

14. Ashleigh Quinlan

15. Najvada George

16. Alexis Tauaneai

17. Otesa Pule

Reserves

18. Tiana Davison

19. Mackenzie Wiki

20. Cheyelle Robins-Reti

21. Brooke Talataina

Men's final: Australia vs Tonga

Kick-off: Sunday, November 10, 4:05pm (AEDT)

Venue: CommBank Stadium, Sydney

Australia

1. Dylan Edwards

2. Xavier Coates

3. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

4. Tom Trbojevic

5. Zac Lomax

6. Tom Dearden

7. Mitchell Moses

8. Patrick Carrigan

9. Harry Grant

10. Lindsay Collins

11. Angus Crichton

12. Hudson Young

13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange

14. Matt Burton

15. Mitchell Barnett

16. Reuben Cotter

17. Lindsay Smith

Reserves

18. Ben Hunt

19. Bradman Best

20. Reece Robson

Tonga

1. Lehi Hopoate

2. Daniel Tupou

3. Mosese Suli

4. Paul Alamoti

5. Sione Katoa

6. Tuimoala Lolohea

7. Isaiya Katoa

8. Addin Fonua-Blake

9. Siliva Havili

10. Felise Kaufusi

11. Haumole Olakau'atu

12. Eliesa Katoa

13. Jason Taumalolo

Interchange

14. Soni Luke

15. Sitili Tupouniua

16. Taniela Paseka

17. Siua Wong

Reserves

18. Tolutau Koula

19. Keaon Koloamatangi

20. Isaiah Iongi

21. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki

Men's promotion-relegation game: New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea

Kick-off: Sunday, November 10, 6:20pm (AEDT)

Venue: CommBank Stadium, Sydney

New Zealand

1. Keano Kini

2. Jamayne Isaako

3. Matthew Timoko

4. Peta Hiku

5. Will Warbrick

6. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

7. Shaun Johnson

8. James Fisher-Harris

9. Phoenix Crossland

10. Joseph Tapine

11. Isaiah Papali'i

12. Scott Sorensen

13. Naufahu Whyte

Interchange

14. Kodi Nikorima

15. Griffin Neame

16. Marata Niukore

17. Leo Thompson

Reserves

18. Erin Clark

19. Jordan Riki

20. Casey McLean

21. Trent Toelau

Papua New Guinea

1. Nene Macdonald

2. Elijah Roltinga

3. Robert Mathias

4. Rodrick Tai

5. Robert Derby

6. Kyle Laybutt

7. Lachlan Lam

8. Valentine Richard

9. Liam Horne

10. Jacob Alick-Wiencke

11. Rhyse Martin

12. Jeremiah Simbiken

13. Jack de Belin

Interchange

14. Judah Rimbu

15. Koso Bandi

16. Sylvester Namo

17. Ila Alu

Reserves

18. Dan Russell

19. Morea Morea

20. Sanny Wabo

21. Benji Kot