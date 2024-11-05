Teams lists have been confirmed for the finals of the Pacific Championships.
In the two finals, Australia will clash with Tonga on the men's side, and Australia will clash with New Zealand in the women's final.
The other games will be promotion and relegation games, with Papua New Guinea to play Samoa in the women's game, and New Zealand to play Papua New Guinea in the men's game.
Women's promotion-relegation game: Papua New Guinea vs Samoa
Kick-off: Sunday, November 10, 11:40am (AEDT)
Venue: CommBank Stadium, Sydney
Papua New Guinea
1. Shae Yvonne De La Cruz
2. Jenny Wesley
3. Belinda Gwasamun
4. Leila Kerowa
5. Lyiannah Allen
6. Sera Koroi
7. Ua Ravu
8. Elsie Albert
9. Therese Aiton
10. Essay Banu
11. Sareka Mooka
12. Emily Veivers
13. Gloria Kaupa
Interchange
14. Delailah Ahose
15. Jessikah Reeves
16. Yolanda Taute
17. Mala Mark
Reserves
18. Talitha Kunjil
19. Meli Joe
20. Lilah Malabag
21. Roswita Kapo
Samoa
14. Jetaya Faifua
2. Mercedez Taulelei-Siala
3. Lindsay Tui
4. Sarina Masaga
5. Jessica Patea
6. Tavarna Papalii
7. Pauline Piliae-Rasabale
8. Annetta-Claudia Nu'uausala
9. Destiny Brill
12. Christian Pio
11. Monalisa Soliola
17. Evah McEwen
13. Sienna Lofipo
Interchange
15. Simone Karpani
16. Pihuka Berryman-Duff
18. Jasmine Fogavini
20. Viena Tinao
Reserves
21. Ella-Jaye Harrison-Leaunoa
22. Claudia Brown
25. Tafao Asaua
Women's final: Australia vs New Zealand
Kick-off: Sunday, November 10, 1:50pm (AEDT)
Venue: CommBank Stadium, Sydney
Australia
1. Tamika Upton
2. Julia Robinson
3. Isabelle Kelly
4. Tiana Penitani
5. Jakiya Whitfeld
6. Ali Brigginshaw
7. Tarryn Aiken
8. Millie Elliott
9. Olivia Higgins
10. Shannon Mato
11. Kezie Apps
12. Yasmin Clydsdale
13. Simaima Taufa
Interchange
14. Keeley Davis
15. Sarah Togatuki
16. Keilee Joseph
17. Mahalia Muprhy
Reserves
18. Jessica Sergis
19. Jessika Elliston
20. Abbi Church
21. Jesse Southwell
New Zealand
1. Apii Nicholls
2. Leianne Tufuga
3. Mele Hufanga
4. Abigail Roache
5. Shanice Parker
6. Gayle Broughton
7. Tyla King
8. Brianna Clark
9. Brooke Anderson
10. Angelina Teakaraanga-Katoa
11. Annessa Biddle
12. Amber Hall
13. Georgia Hale
Interchange
14. Ashleigh Quinlan
15. Najvada George
16. Alexis Tauaneai
17. Otesa Pule
Reserves
18. Tiana Davison
19. Mackenzie Wiki
20. Cheyelle Robins-Reti
21. Brooke Talataina
Men's final: Australia vs Tonga
Kick-off: Sunday, November 10, 4:05pm (AEDT)
Venue: CommBank Stadium, Sydney
Australia
1. Dylan Edwards
2. Xavier Coates
3. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
4. Tom Trbojevic
5. Zac Lomax
6. Tom Dearden
7. Mitchell Moses
8. Patrick Carrigan
9. Harry Grant
10. Lindsay Collins
11. Angus Crichton
12. Hudson Young
13. Isaah Yeo
Interchange
14. Matt Burton
15. Mitchell Barnett
16. Reuben Cotter
17. Lindsay Smith
Reserves
18. Ben Hunt
19. Bradman Best
20. Reece Robson
Tonga
1. Lehi Hopoate
2. Daniel Tupou
3. Mosese Suli
4. Paul Alamoti
5. Sione Katoa
6. Tuimoala Lolohea
7. Isaiya Katoa
8. Addin Fonua-Blake
9. Siliva Havili
10. Felise Kaufusi
11. Haumole Olakau'atu
12. Eliesa Katoa
13. Jason Taumalolo
Interchange
14. Soni Luke
15. Sitili Tupouniua
16. Taniela Paseka
17. Siua Wong
Reserves
18. Tolutau Koula
19. Keaon Koloamatangi
20. Isaiah Iongi
21. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki
Men's promotion-relegation game: New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea
Kick-off: Sunday, November 10, 6:20pm (AEDT)
Venue: CommBank Stadium, Sydney
New Zealand
1. Keano Kini
2. Jamayne Isaako
3. Matthew Timoko
4. Peta Hiku
5. Will Warbrick
6. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
7. Shaun Johnson
8. James Fisher-Harris
9. Phoenix Crossland
10. Joseph Tapine
11. Isaiah Papali'i
12. Scott Sorensen
13. Naufahu Whyte
Interchange
14. Kodi Nikorima
15. Griffin Neame
16. Marata Niukore
17. Leo Thompson
Reserves
18. Erin Clark
19. Jordan Riki
20. Casey McLean
21. Trent Toelau
Papua New Guinea
1. Nene Macdonald
2. Elijah Roltinga
3. Robert Mathias
4. Rodrick Tai
5. Robert Derby
6. Kyle Laybutt
7. Lachlan Lam
8. Valentine Richard
9. Liam Horne
10. Jacob Alick-Wiencke
11. Rhyse Martin
12. Jeremiah Simbiken
13. Jack de Belin
Interchange
14. Judah Rimbu
15. Koso Bandi
16. Sylvester Namo
17. Ila Alu
Reserves
18. Dan Russell
19. Morea Morea
20. Sanny Wabo
21. Benji Kot