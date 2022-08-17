It’s been less than a month since Kevin Proctor was sacked by the Gold Coast Titans following the now-infamous toilet vaping incident at Commbank Stadium. But despite initial talks of a possible move to the Super League, the former Kiwi international is reportedly more likely to retire.

The 33-year old started the year with eight appearances for Justin Holbrook’s team before suffering a right shoulder injury that ultimately required surgery.

Though he was on the cusp of a successful return to first grade, the foolish move to post a video of himself vaping in the toilets while in his Titans clothes during the team’s loss to Canterbury proved his undoing, with his release following soon after.

“He’s not the world’s smartest person,” Holbrook told AAP after the decision.

“He’s a decent guy, but it’s just a really dumb thing and gave us no choice but to finish him up. It’s a terrible look given where we sit on the table.”

There were reports at the start of August that Proctor was in talks to join 'an unnamed Super League side', but according to WWOS, no club is willing to offer Proctor a long-term deal that would justify the move.

If Proctor does confirm his retirement, he’ll finish with 283 NRL games to his name and 22 Test appearances for his country. He won a premiership while playing for Melbourne in 2012.