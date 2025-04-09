Links between Penrith Panthers star forward Scott Sorensen and the Super League competition have failed to go away, with several teams reportedly interested in a potential move for the New Zealand international.

Aged 32, Sorensen has been an instrumental piece to the Panthers success since arriving at the club in 2021 and has gone on to feature in all four of their Grand Final victories against the Rabbitohs, Eels, Broncos and most recently, the Melbourne Storm.

The nephew of former Cronulla Sharks players Kurt and Dane Sorensen, Scot has made over 120 first-grade appearances over 12 seasons but is nearing the end of his rugby league career.

He is also a New Zealand international with four matches to his name having played for them at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) and 2024 Pacific Championships.

Previously linked with a move to St Helens RLFC at the end of March, Wide World of Sports reports that several English teams are eyeing his services for next season and are prepared to offer him a three-year contract to secure his talents.

"We could offer him a three year deal, the captaincy, a car and accommodation - a good package," a Super League club boss told Wide World of Sports.

Despite the statement, it is understood that no talks between an overseas team or Sorensen have yet to begin. Still, his management may ask for an early release if he is given a long-term contract offer to play overseas.

Interestingly enough, this isn't the first time he has been linked with a move away from the foot of the mountains. Before re-signing with the club, he found himself linked to the Newcastle Knights after finding career-best form in 2023.

Contracted until at least the end of 2026, the back-rower is free to negotiate and speak with rival teams from November 1.

It is highly likely that the next deal he agrees upon will be his final contract, considering his age and recent history with injury as of late.

After a narrow defeat against the North Queensland Cowboys, the Panthers will face the Dolphins on Thursday as they attempt to change their fortunes around after five consecutive defeats.

“You can learn lessons when you're winning and you obviously can learn lessons when you're losing too,” Sorensen told The Western Weekender.

“I feel we are not too far off. We could be in a lot worse of a position. We're not getting pumped by 50 or anything like that.

“We just have to keep working hard and look to make those crucial plays. Hopefully that will help us put our best foot forward to turning the tide and getting back into the winner's circle.”