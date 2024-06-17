An overseas club has announced the signature of QLD Cup speedster Max Lehmann on a one-year contract until the end of the 2024 season.

Lehmann is confirmed to be joining the Bradford Bulls to link up with friend and former NRL player Zac Fulton after spending the early part of this year with the Brisbane Tigers.

The 24-year-old competes as an outside back and has scored 16 tries in 22 appearances for the Tigers in the QLD Cup since his debut at the beginning of 2023.

During the past couple of seasons, he has also spent time with the Melbourne Storm (2023) and Manly Sea Eagles (2024) in the NRL Pre-Season Challenge.

“I'm really excited to join the Bradford Bulls, it's such a historic club with a history of success. I can't wait to add to that history,” said Lehmann.

“I've always wanted to play sports overseas and travel when I can. It's the best opportunity to do both, so when the chance came I wanted to take it with both hands.

“I would describe myself as a strong outside back with good hands and strong finishes.

“Zac [Fulton] is my best mate and I've seen him start to really enjoy his footy here at Bradford and as a result his game has gone to another level. I'll be aiming to make the same impact in the areas of the game where I'm involved.

“To the Bulls fans I'd like to say that I'm super excited to join the club and that I can't wait to get this club back into the Super League.”

American-born, his arrival to the RFL Championship competition is subject to international clearance, but he will link up with the Bradford Bulls.

“Max is a player we have been monitoring for a number of months now. After conversations with Max, it was clear he has a real eagerness to come and be a part of what we are trying to do,” Bradford boss Eamon O'Caroll continued.

“I've had really positive feedback from people in Australia about his character and his work ethic so I am confident that, like other players we have brought in this year, he will add to our group.

“Max has the ability to play wing or centre, giving us quality and strength in depth which is a huge positive for us. I look forward to welcoming him to our club.”