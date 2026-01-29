Former Melbourne Storm outside back Grant Anderson has found himself in unfamiliar territory heading into the 2026 NRL season.

After arriving at the Brisbane Broncos, Anderson is currently faced with the challenge of trying to break into the premiership-winning side's starting 13.

Primarily a centre, the 26-year-old is stuck behind the current pairing of Kotoni Staggs and Gehamat Shibasaki, arguably the only centre pairing in the competition where he wouldn't be a guaranteed starter.

Anderson is relishing the fight, though, seeing it as an opportunity to further develop his game.

"Just the opportunity to grow my game and play with the calibre of players here really excites me," Anderson told AAP.

"It is the chance to learn in another system and hopefully my game can go to another level.

"There is a lot of talent there and that's just the luxury we have. We want to win (the comp) again and we are all going to be needed.

The Sunshine Coast Falcons junior is also relishing the chance to play with the 2025 Clive Churchill Medallist, Reece Walsh.

"Walshy is a freak athlete," Anderson added.

"You just watch him and how he moves. Things happen around him."

The Broncos season officially kicks off with the World Club Challenge in February, where Anderson will be hoping he has done enough in pre-season to earn a seat on the flight.