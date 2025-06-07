North Queensland Cowboys coach has urged QLD selectors to start Tom Dearden in the halves for Game 2 of the 2025 State of Origin series "if they want to win" and not lose back-to-back series against the NSW Blues.

Since losing Game 1, Queensland coach Billy Slater is under immense pressure to make several changes to his side for the next match.

One of the main changes that has been in the headlines recently is whether he should drop veteran Daly Cherry-Evans after he produced a lacklustre performance in Game 1, which showed that age may finally be catching up with him.

With Cherry-Evans' future in the Origin arena in doubt, North Queensland Cowboys coach Todd Payten has declared that Queensland must replace him with Tom Dearden to accompany Cameron Munster in the halves.

Although the Cowboys lost to the Melbourne Storm on Friday night, Dearden was still impressive on the losing side continuing his impeccable form that began with leading Australia to victory at the 2024 Pacific Championships against Tonga and New Zealand.

“You're asking the wrong person, I know he's ready,” Payten said.

“It's just not my decision, Selfishly, I want him to come off the bench. But if they want to win you put him in the halves.”

The Cowboys halfback added, “I wasn't really looking at it as an audition. I could have been a lot better at helping us with direction and handing the ball over in the right areas.

“There's probably a few areas I need to look at in that performance. But I will just have to look at that in the review.”

Teams for Game 2 will be confirmed on either Monday night or Tuesday morning at the conclusion of Round 14.