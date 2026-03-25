Google reliably tells me that there are only 80 days (as of 25th March) until the State of Origin Series opener.\n\nThe Origin shadow looms large from the pre-season til the final whistle in Game 3, let's not pretend it's any different.\n\nOne thing that needs to be different heading into the 2026 opener is the NSW forward pack.\n\nLast year a series of head-scratching selections combined with near impossible rotation decisions combined to see the QLD pack walk all over their NSW counterparts.\n\nTo be any sort of chance of reclaiming the Shield, the NSW selectors need to nail the engine room. Perhaps the most important part of any rep set up.\n\nLet's assume that Connor Watson and Matt Burton are selected as the final spots on the six-man bench, meaning four forwards will also be selected. Blayke Brailey is the obvious choice at nine.\n\nAlso worth keeping in mind is that fact that Laurie Daley is NSW coach, which means any and all sense can be ignored on a whim.\n\nWith the above said, below is a breakdown of the likely mass changes coming to the NSW forward pack for Game One:\n\nIncumbents likely to return\nPayne Haas\nAs automatic a selection as there could possibly be. The faster game has not stunted his impact, or minutes, at all. If he is fit, he is first player picked and runs out.\n\nLiam Martin\nI've taken issue with Martin's lack of impact (with the ball) in past series. I believe a move into the middle, off the bench, will make Martin unstoppable under the new rules. That said, he will likely be starting on an edge. \n\nIsaah Yeo\nYeo's best rep footy came, from the bench, playing as a prop. The ball playing role has not translated from club footy to rep footy. Of course he'll be in the squad, and will almost certainly start. Hopefully as a run first option.\n\n- Hudson Young:\n\nShould start. Should be selected on his preferred left edge. Hudson Young has been the premier back rower in the competition for 12+ months now and has started the season on fire. 100% automatic selection.\n\nMitch Barnett\nOnly missed the last two matches of the 2025 series through injury. He was a monster in Game 1 and played a huge role in their winning the opener. Will return, via the bench for the Blues. Would not begrudge him, in any way, a starting spot.\n\nIncumbents under pressure, or gone\nStefano Utoikamanu\nBig Stefano has started 2026 very impressively. He was horribly misused last season by Laurie Daley so I don't blame him for his low impact. He didn't get the minutes. That said, there are two much higher priority options suddenly available. \n\nMax King\nAlmost no shot at retaining his spot for this year's series. Was brilliant in Game 1, when used correctly but ridiculously he was used in small, low impact, one off stints following that. Will be a victim of Daley's decisions.\n\nSpencer Leniu\nHans't featured in the NRL this season. Was kept extremely quiet, on field, after being loud in the weeks leading up to the series. I expect him to make way for one of the names listed below.\n\nAngus Crichton\nHeaded to the other code next season, which means any 50-50 decision will see him overlooked. Has started the season slowly. Crichton's incredible rep career to date may keep him in the discussion but there's no way he should be selected over Hudson Young.\n\nThe potential replacements\nCameron Murray\nShould walk back into the set up, as starting lock. His days in the second-row are behind him. I hate that he's been picked in that spot previously. The perfect rep lock. Give him the opening 20\/25 minutes and swap him for Yeo. Automatic selection.\n\nAddin Fonua-Blake\nThe biggest benefactor of the new rep rules. Having played for New Zealand in the past, AFB had previously been ineligible. He has started the season slowly but I place blame on the fact he's had to carry the Sharks pack for 12-plus months on that. Should start with Payne Hass to form a frightening starting engine room.\n\nJacob Preston:\nI'm 100% starting Preston in Game One. I wanted him and Hudson Young selected as the starting second row for the Kangaroos and I feel no differently here for the Blues. He just looks built for Origin, especially with the quicker game. He cannot be overlooked.\n\nKeaon Koloamatangi\nAnother who simply has to be selected. As a pure middle. Imagine Payne Haas and Addin Fonua-Blake softening up the QLD middles then unleashing the Souths monster middle!? Yes please. There is simply no world in which Koloamatangi can be overlooked.\n\nPotential Blues Game 1 forward pack\n8. Payne Haas\n9. Blayke Brailey\n10. Addin Fonua-Blake\n11. Hudson Young\n12. Jacob Preston\n13. Cameron Murray\n\n14. Liam Martin\n15. Keaon Koloamatangi\n16. Mitch Barnett\n17. Isaah Yeo\n\n18. Connor Watson\n19. Matt Burton