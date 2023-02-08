We're halfway through the list, and the 2023 season is slowly becoming clearer.

We've determined which coach will get the axe first and where David Fifita will land, but what about English superstar Dom Young? Will the recruitment of Kai Pearce-Paul and Will Pryce keep him in Newcastle?

Can Brad Fittler redeem himself, where will the Dolphins finish and will the Cowboys drop off?

It's time to get the answers.

30. South Sydney finally get Young-er

They didn't recruit a single payer with NRL experience for the 2023 season, such is Jason Demetriou's confidence in the squad, but they'll land a big fish to kickstart their 2024 recruitment drive.

After being chased by a host of clubs, Dominic Young will be won over by South Sydney and their English influence, signing a three-year deal with the Redfern-based club. Expect the star to slot into the Rabbitohs' right wing, and leave Newcastle fuming with two English stars on the way.

29. Hetherington binned in Newcastle debut

Unfortunately for some, the players with bad reputations always get watched closer by match officials, and it'll the exact case for the Knights when Hetherington is sin-binned during his club debut.

He'll sneak onto the bench for their away trip to New Zealand in Round 1, but a careless tackle will see the former Bulldog sent for ten during his first match in red-and-blue.

28. Hopgood holds onto lock spot

Ryan Matterson's decision to cop a three-game suspension instead of a $4,000 fine may hurt Parramatta, but it's good for J'maine Hopgood (and SuperCoach players).

The former Penrith lock forward looks certain to start the season in the No. 13 jersey, and he'll remain there too. A few strong opening rounds will see Hopgood cement the spot, leaving Matterson to fill the vacant right edge spot.

27. Dolphins dodge bottom four

Some will say it's crazy, especially after Laurie Daley tipped them for the spoon, but the Dolphins won't be finishing in the bottom four in their maiden season.

While they won't set the game alight or make the post-season, expect the NRL's newest franchise to have their odd moment in the sun, and finish above the likes of the Dragons, Knights, Titans and Warriors. Phins up!

26. Born to be Blue

While the Origin arena will mostly be filled by incumbents, a handful of rookies will earn their State of Origin debut, and make a mark as soon as they run out for their maiden bout.

Nicho Hynes, Keaon Koloamatangi and Joseph Suaalii will all don the sky blue for the first time in their career, while Sam Walker, Beau Fermor and a massive bolter in Tesi Niu will pull on the Maroons jersey for their maiden appearance.

25. Under the radar

There's a host of underrated signings and additions for the 2023 season, and while Tariq Sims will be getting all the fanfare in Melbourne, it's fellow second-row recruit Eliesa Katoa that will shine.

Running off Jahrome Hughes on the right edge, Katoa will rediscover his early career form and enjoy a breakout season at the Storm. Wedged between Hughes and Reimis Smith, it'll be raining tries for the forward.

24. New South Wales reclaim shield

After being bashed from pillar to post, Brad Fittler will right his wrongs from the 2022 series, firstly recalling Josh Addo-Carr after his 12-try World Cup campaign, and then by fixing his bench.

Playing back-rower-turned-centre Siosifa Talakai as a middle forward turned out to be as silly as it sounded, while his inability to pick a proper forward rotation hindered them. Expect 'Freddy' to go back to basics as he claims his fourth series 2-1.

23. Series saves Freddy's bacon

The series won't just help redeem New South Wales fans and players after two embarrassing series losses in three years, but the coach as well.

There'll be some immense speculation over Fittler's future and some of the questionable selections he's made in recent times, however the 2-1 win will earn 'Freddy' a one-year extension, handing him a seventh year at the helm.

22. Redcliffe finally get their man

After missing out on marquees their entire maiden recruitment drive, the Dolphins will finally land a somewhat big fish in the form of Toby Rudolf.

The middle forward played for the club during their Queensland Cup days and has a great rapport with the fans, and area. Despite being signed with the Sharks until 2024, expect a one-year early mark thanks to some Wayne Bennett magic.

21. Second-year syndrome stuns Cowboys

Similarly to the 2019 Canberra Raiders team, when you have so many stars playing career-best football, not each and every one of them can back it up the next season.

North Queensland have a favourable draw and not too many changes to their team, however they'll be missing the same level of strike as 2022 after club's start paying them their deserved attention. They'll only fall to fifth, but a drop is a drop.