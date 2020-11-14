Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young has called for Channel Nine commentators to be turned around when hoping to enter Brisbane for the third and final match of the Origin series, per WWOS.

Young has stated that 20 key individuals from the network wont be allowed to enter the city without quarantining.

Channel Nine are believed to have applied for a speciality worker exemption 10 days ago for their New South Wales-based staff, including commentators, to broadcast the series decider.

Key personnel including producers, directors, floor managers and speciality cameramen are also part of the crew told to quarantine, with all figures indispensable in delivering a State of Origin broadcast.

“They’re welcome to come but they will have to quarantine for 14 days,” Dr Young said.

“If they are part of the (NRL) bubble they can. If they’re not part of that, they have to apply for an exemption to be allowed into the state and then they would have to hotel quarantine.

“I would (grant an exemption) to allow them to come into the state, and I frequently have, but they would have to quarantine in a hotel for 14 days.”

The network is awaiting the exemption to be accepted, which would mean their crew would not have to undergo two weeks of quarantine.

The staff would be flown into Brisbane on Wednesday morning and would be transported directly to the airport following the match at Suncorp Stadium.

Channel Nine are now in doubt of fulfilling contractual obligations to the NRL and would be in danger of a technical failure.

Legendary commentator Ray Warren is one key figure in doubt to call the game, meaning he may have already called his final Origin match.