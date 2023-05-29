Although State of Origin season is upon us, the NRL simply refuses to take a break - for better or for worse.

Ten teams battled it out over the weekend while seven teams sat with their feet up and watched on. We'll see how the pre-Origin bye effects teams moving forward.

Before the attention shifts entirely to Wednesday night's battle, we take a moment run through 20 thoughts from a shortened week 13 of rugby league:

1. Opinions are divided with regards to Jarrod Croker being rested this Friday night to ensure his 300th NRL game takes place in Canberra. Situationally I'm ok with this - it's not like this is a make or break game at the end of the season. Tigers fans can absolutely feel disrespected here but ultimately I think the occasion next weekend in Canberra will be well worth it.

2. If you ever needed an argument for a pre-season break during Origin, it's Sunday afternoon's Manly vs Newcastle game. Although Newcastle were only missing one player through Origin commitments, Manly were reduced to a fringe reserve grade side. Not enjoyable viewing.

3. Speaking of "viewing", how is it that during a reduced weekend of fixtures that Fox Sports did not broadcast a single NSW Cup game? Talk about a missed opportunity.

4. Has any player ever changed perception of himself more than Corey Horsburgh? He was once reduced to a reaction photo on social media but now is one of the game's most beloved figures. He has earned it and I could not be happier for the former 'Big Red'.

5. I joked on Sunday afternoon that Manly should drive Josh Schuster to the Tigers, who are linked to the playmaker. Tigers fans overwhelming replied with a "thanks but no thanks". Just want this on record so we can re-visit come September.

6. Finally common sense when it comes to the women's Origin series ... kind of. The two game series will now see the shield awarded to the state with the highest combined points total across the two games. Short of adding a third game, which was always the obvious solution, this is far better than the previous "if NSW win one game they retain" nonsense.

7. In 2024 and beyond, let's end this awarding points for the bye. The top two teams in the competition right now, Penrith and Cronulla, both have seven wins yet sit above the Broncos, who have nine wins. I know it's all caught up eventually, which is exactly what it should be removed altogether.

8. Latrell Mitchell's injury has been announced as I have put this list together. It's a shame Campbell Graham was ruled out as this would have meant a hugely justified Origin debut. Stephen Crichton will come in, which isn't a bad in as a "fourth" choice centre.

9. Much was made this week about Queensland's lack of loyalty in dropping Ponga and Gagai. To be fair QLD'ers have only themselves to blame after spruiking the "pick and stick" method as all conquering for the past decade.

10. I promised myself a referee negativity free weekend which is why I absolutely won't be talking about the officials on Sunday's game. I especially won't be talking about that Phoenix Crossland "try". No siree Bob.

11. To his credit Kalyn Ponga rebounded very well from his Origin axing upon moving back to fullback. Who would have guessed? Lachie Miller has to feel just a little hard done by though.

12. If one year ago, or even one week ago, you had told me that Anthony Milford would be best on ground as the Dolphins beat the Dragons, I'd have called you crazy. There is something magical about that Dolphins jersey.

13. Question - are the Cowboys really what they are in 2023, with 2022 being a fluke season? Or are the Cowboys what they were in 2022 and 2023 is just an abberation? For the record, I have no earthly idea.

14. Adam Reynolds continues to be worth his weight in gold for the Broncos. They're a different side since his arrival at the club. He led a team sans their three big name forwards, their star fullback and weapon winger, to a win, away from home, against a full strength Warriors side. No way they win that game without him.

15. Young Albert Hopoate sure is turning into a handy footballer. He's keeping former Origin winger Nick Cotric out of first grade. Xavier Savage also. He has rewarded Ricky Stuart's faith in him for many weeks now. A brilliant hat-trick on Saturday night is a brilliant reward for his efforts.

16. Hands up - who had Jamayne Isaako leading the point scoring tally through 13 rounds? Liar! Back to the magic Phins jersey theory...

17. For anyone calling for a three game grand final series, I hope you're watching the Celtics-Heat series in the NBA Conference Finals. It's theatre like no other but no way my heart could take the twists and turns of an extended series. One game rules!

18. I'd be shocked if an infected tooth kept a state's halfback out of an Origin opener.

19. Reminder to Titans fans. Your club let Greg Marzhew go. Dead set! Who would be a Titans fan by choice?

20. Scary scenes on Saturday but huge props to players, commentators, fans and most importantly medical staff in response to Corey Harawira-Naera's injury. Players were quick to surround their fallen fellow player while commentators were quick to update those watching at home. Rugby League is a battle but at the end of the day the best community you could ask for. All the best to CHN.