Round 19 rounded out the last of the major Origin-effected rounds. Despite some incredible footy, I could not be happier.

That said, we were spoiled with two brilliant games, and two teams bouncing back - to a point - following all time horror performances just last week.

Here are 20 thoughts from a shortened, in terms of games and not talking points, round 19 of rugby league:

1. I don't know whether or not he was kidding, but I don't want to hear my state's coach saying he "doesn't have a plan" for a bench utility. Given he had no plan for Nicho Hynes in the series opener, I doubt he's joking.

2. I cannot believe that contracts, in 2023, still contain clauses where players become free agents should a coach be released. I can't believe the Titans didn't sort this before their two biggest stars became free agents with the removal of Justin Holbrook. Big Tino is now the topic of a monster bid from the Bulldogs. This didn't need to happen.

3. Staying with the Titans, they have to work out how to play Jayden Campbell for 80 minutes every week. With Ben Hunt's rumoured signature ahead of them, I'd be shocked if some teams didn't come knocking for the superstar youngster's signature.

4. Blake Taaffe is far too good to be playing only the occasional game of first grade. How the Tigers, Dogs and Raiders haven't secured his signature for next year is beyond me. Again, there are so many good youngsters who sit in reserve grade while the same players circle around in squad filling spots.

5. I am a firm believer that referees should apply the rules exactly the same no matter what the score, or game situation. That said, you can dead set find an off-side penalty in every set in every game this year. You have to admire Grant Atkins making a game-deciding call when it was there.

6. The fact that Shane Flanagan is willing to sign a player who has managed just 13 games in two seasons, 28 in three, shows exactly where the Dragons are right now. Simply put, they need to take a punt on players like Luke Thompson. I can't see them attracting players with other options.

7. I've officially got an Origin hangover, and the series hasn't even finished yet. The Eels were reduced to a shell of their recent selves by a dead rubber. So too the Titans and Bunnies. Ok, it's the same for every team but how much longer do we need to have a competition disrupted for ten weeks?

8. Sticking with Origin, I cannot believe there are talks of taking Origin across the Tasman. It's NSW vs QLD. I understand growing the game but how is a 10pm kick-off on a Wednesday night a selling point to New Zealanders? Ridiculous stuff.

9. I'm starting a petition to allow players to push those running a block out of the way. As long as it doesn't interfere with the player catching the ball. The amount of tries we saw disallowed this weekend due to slight touches on players running blocks was super frustrating.

10. I thought Jason Demetriou got his press conference wrong. He could have wrapped the performance of his young players in the absence of 75% of his spine, but instead chose to bag the referee. It's tired.

11. Did anyone else absolutely not miss the bored cliches players spout in the pre-game and post-game? I don't really have an opinion on the situation but I doubt anyone will ever pine for player interviews.

12. Toby Sexton played pretty well on Saturday night. I was happy for him. I'm not willing to join the calls to add him to the Immortals just yet though. Seriously, the overreaction to a decent game against a half strength Rabbitohs side was a bit much. That said, he improves the side.

Sexton has a 6/10 game against a nsw cup side and Twitter has annointed him the next immortal — Sutho Dan (@suthodan) July 8, 2023

13. The Sharks have been crying out for a big forward for a long time now. Step up Jesse Colquhoun, who has been the NSW Cup's best forward. He four runs for 55 metres, 33 of those post contact. Throw in nine tackles from nine, and a fair 14 minute stint for the future First Grade regular.

14. It was awesome watching the NRLW trials on the weekend. The women's game has come a long way over the past few seasons. I just wish they had provided some commentators to help those new to the game get to know the players. That will come.

15. I don't understand the Raiders. Why are they the way that they are? They sit in fourth, with 11 wins, yet sit with a -55 points differential and without a win by more than ten points. Surely there's an 80 minute performance coming?

16. Speaking of the Raiders - how dangerous is Matthew Timoko? He's averaging 163 running metres and has 77 tackle breaks through 17 games. He's one of 2023's breakout stars. He was good last year. He's great this season.

17. Canberra not only recorded their biggest win of the season on Friday night but they won Try July. That was one of the all-time brilliant post-try celebrations! I love the campaign. Raising money for two players who endured tragedy whilst having some fun? Sign me up.

18. For those wondering why the Warriors didn't celebrate despite running up a cricket score against the Eels - it was mentioned that there are strict betting laws in New Zealand. That may have something to do with it. Just keep it in mind please.

19. Obviously a win over the Panthers or Broncos is going to mean more than a win over a lesser side, but ultimately a win is worth two competition points in any context. Some fans seem to forget this. Beat the bad sides, get into the eight then anything can happen.

20. The way they arrived at the decision to bin Taane Milne wasn't great, but they've been sin binning that very tackle all season. That said, I can't remember a decision being made, then added upon following further replays. Ultimately it was the right decision, so I suppose it doesn't matter. All the best to Ryan Sutton, that was scary stuff.