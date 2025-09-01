The opening week of the finals have been locked in across both the NSW Cup and QLD Cup after the completion of the regular season this weekend.

In the NSW Cup, the New Zealand Warriors have won the minor premiership and will be afforded a week off as they head straight to Week 2 of the finals series.

The Warriors won a staggering 21 of 24 games, and took out the minor premiership by 11 points ahead of the St George Illawarra Dragons, who will play the third-placed Parramatta Eels qualifying final.

In the elimination final, the Newtown Jets, who finished fourth, will play the Canberra Raiders.

Both games will be played at Kogarah.

The winner of the qualifying final will play the Warriors in the major semi-final next week, with the winner of the elimination final clashing with the loser of the qualifying final in the minor semi-final.

The winner of the major semi-final will advance straight to the grand final, while the loser of that match will play the winner of the minor semi-final to determine the other team in the grand final.

NSW Cup finals schedule

Week 1

Qualifying final: St George Illawarra Dragons vs Parramatta Eels at Jubilee Stadium, Kogarah, Saturday, September 6, 6pm

Elimination final: Newtown Jets vs Canberra Raiders at Jubilee Oval, Kogarah, Saturday, September 6, 2pm

Week 2

Major semi-final: New Zealand Warrors vs winner qualifying final at Leichhardt Oval, date and time TBC

Minor semi-final: Loser qualifying final vs winner elimination final at Leichhardt Oval, date and time TBC

Week 3

Grand final qualifier: Loser major semi-final vs winner minor semi-final at Jubilee Oval, Kogarah, date and time TBC

Week 4

Grand final: Winner major semi-final vs winner grand final qualifier at CommBank Stadium, Parramatta, date and time TBC

In the QLD Cup, a top-eight finals series is employed, with it running the exact same format as the NRL.

A much closer competition saw the Burleigh Bears pinch the minor premiership by a single point ahead of the Norths Devils, earning both teams the right to host a qualifying final this weekend.

They will clash with the Wynnum Manly Seagulls and Townsville Blackhawks respectively, with the losers of those games earning the double chance.

In the elimination finals, the Sunshine Coast Falcons and Redcliffe Dolphins have won hosting rights to play the Ipswich Jets and PNG Hunters respectively.

QLD Cup finals schedule

Week 1

Qualifying final 1: Burleigh Bears vs Wynnum Manly Seagulls at UAA Park, Gold Coast, Saturday, September 6, 2pm

Qualifying final 2: Norths Devils vs Townsville Blackhawks at Bishop Park, Brisbane, Saturday, September 6, 4pm

Elimination final 1: Sunshine Coast Falcons vs Ipswich Jets at Sunshine Coast Stadium, Sunday, September 7, 2:10pm

Elimination final 2: Redcliffe Dolphins vs PNG Hunters at Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe, Saturday, September 6, 6pm

Week 2

Semi-final 1: Loser qualifying final 1 vs winner elimination final 1, venue, date and time TBC

Semi-final 2: Loser qualifying final 2 vs winner elimination final 2, venue, date and time TBC

Week 3

Preliminary final 1: Winner qualifying final 1 vs winner semi-final 2, venue, date and time TBC

Preliminary final 2: Winner qualifying final 2 vs winner semi-final 1, venue, date and time TBC

Week 4

Grand final: Winner preliminary final 1 vs winner preliminary final 2, at Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe, Saturday, September 27, 4:05pm