Eels playmaker Mitchell Moses is set to confirm a contract extension with Parramatta in the coming days.

The 26-year-old confidently told NRL.com, “I’ve made it clear I really want to stay here and extend my time here”.

Moses credited the strength of the current squad and Brad Arthur’s leadership as reasons behind his eagerness to stay put, which comes to no surprise as to why the side is sitting in second place.

“Everyone’s buying into what Brad’s doing here and what the players are doing here. It’s something I really want to be apart of and really exciting,” he said.

However, the dual international wished to make the importance of signing Clint Gutherson clear, stating “the standards we have at training, it’s pretty much come from Gutho”.

With his own contract extension imminent, Mitchell Moses has urged @TheParraEels bosses to lock away captain @ClintGutherson. Moses says a long-term deal for 'King Gutho' will provide leadership for the Eels' band of rising stars, including the coach's son. 7NEWS at 6pm. #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/plE42vIj6p — 7NEWS Australia (@7NewsAustralia) May 19, 2021

Ever since being named Captain in 2019, the star fullback has consistently led by example on and off the field. His attacking flare along with his control and composure puts those playing alongside him at ease.

Moses again praised Gutherson’s work-rate and attitude across all aspects of being a teammate.

“The way he trains, the way he leads us, to see him as a mate and a teammate, to see how much he’s grown in the leadership role he’s taken as a captain is something good to watch and I think Parra should be getting onto that straight away to wrap him up, he’s the next one that needs to be done,” Moses said.

CLINTON GUTHERSON

Fullback Eels ROUND 10 STATS 1

Try Assists 2

Tackle Breaks 132

All Run Metres

“Like I said, he’s the one setting all the standards at training and the main reason for the footy we’re playing at the moment.”

With Parramatta’s current stacked and star-studded side there’s no reason why the club wouldn’t be able to dominate the NRL over the next few seasons.

The mix of experience and youth within the side has proven to devastate their opponents and comes to no surprise as to why they have won nine out of their last 10 games.

However before the Eels start to murmur ‘the P- word’, the club needs to lock in their leader before it’s too late.

Gutherson remains contracted until the end of the 2022 season and will be one of three key signings for Arthur, with Moses and hooker Reed Mahoney also nearing new deals, per The Daily Telegraph.

Mahoney is also signed until the end of next season but will warrant great interest from rivals should he remain unsigned come November, with the Eels hooker in the frame for Origin selection.