It'd been five years since Nene MacDonald had slipped into a Papua New Guinea jersey, however the outside back is adamant the squad has only gotten closer since the last Rugby League World Cup.
The Kumuls defeated the Cook Islands 32-16 in the early hours of Wednesday morning AEDT, all but securing second place for their pool group, and seemingly setting up a Quarter Final clash against host nation England.
Their opening pool game, a 24-18 loss to Tonga, was MacDonald's first game in an international jersey since the Kumuls bowed out of the 2017 World Cup, sent packing after a 36-6 loss to England.
Now, it's time for Papua New Guinea to have their revenge.
MacDonald started that match in the centres, and certainly hasn't forgotten the clash five years on.
"It will be one of our biggest challenges if we get there but we have the team and lots of our players have played alongside each other for many years now," MacDonald told NRL.com.
"It's almost like the same team [from 2017] and we have gelled a lot and we are rising up and trying to make a difference.
"It has been five years since I last put the jersey on, with injury and other stuff, and then to get a shot at Leigh and fight my way back has been amazing.
"It has been a long and emotional journey but it's like I never went away."
Papua New Guinea will face Wales in their final pool match, before a likely Quarter Final against England in Wigan.