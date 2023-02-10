We're getting closer to unveiling the NRL's biggest moments - before they happen.

However in our penultimate instalment of predictions, we focus on the players that will deliver these outcomes.

Celebrating the absolute elite of every position, wade in as familiar favourites and some shock bolters claim their own Dally M awards, including one positional switch, and one coach that has success pin-striped all over him.

20. Dally M Fullback of the Year - Latrell Mitchell

Arguably the most star-studded position in rugby league, there's at least half a dozen players you could make an argument for taking out this award. The two Grand Finalists in Dylan Edwards and Clint Gutherson are so consistent, will Tom Trbojevic or Ryan Papenhuyzen be fit?

James Tedesco is the lead contender by a country mile but the raw skill and athleticism of Latrell Mitchell will see the Rabbitoh earn the individual award. Tedesco struggled to gel with Walker and Keary last season and this year will be no different until they decide who 'the man' is.

19. Dally M Wingers of the Year - Josh Addo-Carr and Brian To'o

It's hard not to select Brian To'o. His involvements and try tally dipped after shifting to the right edge, but the metre is arguably the best winger in the competition and looks extremely hard to keep out of this side.

The second spot is up for grabs, depending on which teams hit their straps this season. Alex Johnston picked up the gong last year after a second-straight 30 try season, however it'll be Kangaroos flyer Josh Addo-Carr that sneaks in after his connection with Matt Burton pays dividends.

18. Dally M Centres of the Year - Joseph Suaalii and Herbie Farnworth

As bold as they come, Joseph Suaalii is going to leave his mark after making the shift to left centre in 2023. A bit more freedom with the ball in hand, Suaalii is a big body, and while he may cop a few sprays for not passing the ball, he'll dominate from day dot.

Usual suspects like Justin Olam, Joseph Manu, Valentine Holmes and Stephen Crichton will have their name in the hat, however Herbie Farnworth will enjoy his best season yet after finally committing to the position, and will outshine Kotoni Staggs in this Brisbane backline.

17. Dally M Five-Eighth of the Year - Matt Burton

Another stacked position, there's so many options to select between, with Cameron Munster, Luke Keary, Jarome Luai, Dylan Brown and Cody Walker all playing Grand Finals over the past few seasons, but it'll be Matt Burton that stands out in 2023.

The former Panther is known for his towering bombs, but watch his running game evolve as the Central West product flourishes with the captaincy, and emerges well in the hunt for the Dally M.

16. Dally M Halfback of the Year - Nathan Cleary

It's not fearless, but Nathan is far and away the best player in the game right now.

His patience and knowledge of when to strike, how to attack and exactly how to execute make him incredibly deadly. Cleary's side does a great job at not just protecting him, but allowing him time with the ball, giving him ample opportunity to shine.

15. Dally M Props of the Year - Moses Leota and Reuben Cotter

Yes, yes, another Panther. It's hard to argue with Leota's inclusion though, the Kiwi forward was the best player on the park for the opening 20 minutes of last year's Grand Final, bashing Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Junior Paulo from pillar to post.

The other spot is wide open, and while individuals like Daniel Saifiti will outshine their 2022 seasons, Reuben Cotter will only grow more consistent the more time he spends in the No. 10 jersey, and with a soft draw to start the year, this little nugget will hit the ground running.

14. Dally M Hooker of the Year - Harry Grant

Apisai Koroisau is a Tiger while Damien Cook has slipped ever so slightly off the pace, leaving Harry Grant as the premier hooking option in the game.

It'd be a crime not to mention Reece Robson, and while the Cowboys' rake will be a popular pick, the Cowboys will drop slightly from last season, while Brandon Smith's move will take time to click.

13. Dally M Second-Rowers of the Year - Angus Crichton and Keaon Koloamatangi

A wide open race purely based on the various different kinds of shapes and sizes in the second-row. You have your hole-running try-scorers like Jeremiah Nanai, the aggressive hit man like Jaydn Su'A, the halfbacks in a back-rowers body like Hudson Young.

Angus Crichton is a Kangaroo starter and will excellent back in clubland after a strong World Cup, despite his World Cup final sin-binning. The other is tougher, Haumole Olokau'atu is right up there while Hudson Young is building towards good things, but Keaon Koloamatangi's brute strength and skill made the Rabbitohs' right edge relevant, and it'll conintue in 2023.

12. Dally M Lock of the Year - Isaah Yeo

While there's a host of good locks in our game, Cameron Murray and Isaah Yeo stand way too far above the pack for others to really trouble them.

The pair, who both play for the Kangaroos and New South Wales, are virtually halfbacks in bigger bodies with exceptional play-the-ball speeds. While Murray is within an inch if not right in line with Yeo, Penrith's team success will get the Dubbo product over the line.

11. Dally M Coach of the Year - Craig Bellamy

He'll go down as one of rugby league's greatest coaches, Craig Bellamy adding another Dally M Coach of the Year gong in his final season at the Storm.

Battling injuries and a rebuilt forward pack, Bellamy will outpoint fellow masterminds Wayne Bennett, Trent Robinson and Ivan Cleary to secure the award after guiding Melbourne into the top four.

Let's just hope he doesn't dress up as Beetlejuice again to collect the award.