It has been revealed that Brisbane Broncos five-eighth Ezra Mam has checked out of rehab and is working as a carpenter.

Mam, who is awaiting facing court on December 16 over a car crash in mid-October, checked into rehab after the incident which allegedly saw him fail both a roadside and secondary drug test.

The five-eighth has been charged with one count of drive while relevant drug is present in blood, and driving without a license, while he was also hit with a traffic infringement notice for failing to keep control of his vehicle.

The NRL have not imposed the no-fault stand-down rule against Mam, meaning he is free to train, however, since exiting rehabilitation, he has been working as a chippie, with Scott Sattler reluctantly revealing the news on SEN Radio.

"I was apprehensive about talking about this but I think it needs to be revealed," Sattler revealed.

"I'm not excusing any of the things he did, but for over a week now since leaving rehab, Ezra Mam has been on the tools as a chippie, working on a work site.

"The club believes he needed a reality check of what life really represents, what true Australians have to go through each and every day.

"He's been on the tools learning a trade which is great to hear. He's aware of his actions and how it affected so many people around him."

It's understood he is not earning any pay, and is up at 5am each day to carry out his new job while he awaits the resolution of matters off field.

The Broncos themselves have not commented on the matter since Mam was charged. At that point, CEO Dave Donaghy confirmed Mam was seeking external support, and that the club were giving him the time and space to do so, while the Broncos were also working with the NRL Integrity Unit.

New coach Michael Maguire has also already gone on record confirming he has no intention of sacking Mam for the incident.